How Much HP Does A Dodge 5.9 Magnum V8 Have & Which Cars Have One Under The Hood?
The Dodge 5.9 Magnum V8 is arguably the most popular of the Magnum engines, which were introduced in 1992 as an improved and more advanced version of the A Series-based Chrysler LA series engines. It launched in 1993 as a direct replacement for the aging small-block LA 360 V8 and came with several improvements, including, among others, new cylinder heads with wedge-shaped combustion chambers, a sequential multiple-port fuel injection system, redesigned oil seals, an improved intake manifold, as well as an upgraded valvetrain. The result was a revamped V8 engine with 230 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque (330 lb-ft in heavy-duty application).
In 1998, Chrysler engineers managed to extract an additional 15-20 hp and 5-20 extra lb-ft of torque from the naturally aspirated Dodge 5.9 Magnum V8, raising its output to 245-250 hp and 335-345 lb-ft of torque for the 1998 model year. The 5.9 Magnum V8 remained in production until the 2003 model year, when it was eventually retired and replaced by the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine.
Which cars have a Dodge 5.9 Magnum V8 under the hood?
Given its adequate power and torque (for its time at least), the Dodge 5.9 Magnum V8 was used by Chrysler divisions in trucks, SUVs, and vans, including the Dodge RAM 1500, Dodge Dakota R/T, Dodge Durango R/T, Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 5.9, and Dodge RAM Van. Dodge also reserved spots for the 5.9-liter Magnum V8 engine under the hoods of the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 series models, as well as its first SUV, the now discontinued Dodge Ramcharger, beginning with the 1993 model.
Despite its relatively smaller size compared to the other 5.9 Magnum V8-powered vehicles, Dodge managed to squeeze the most powerful version of the engine into the Dodge Dakota R/T, with the truck able to make 250 hp and 345 lb-ft torque (the likes of the Dodge Durango R/T also had the 250-hp V8). That output was enough to accelerate the Dodge Dakota R/T pickup from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and see it reach a top speed of 118 mph. Even with those impressive numbers, the sprightly V8 was still fairly efficient. In EPA testing, a 5.9 Magnum-powered 1998 Dodge Dakota managed to achieve 12 mpg in the city, 17 mpg on the highway, and 13 mpg combined.