How Much HP Does A Dodge 5.9 Magnum V8 Have & Which Cars Have One Under The Hood?

The Dodge 5.9 Magnum V8 is arguably the most popular of the Magnum engines, which were introduced in 1992 as an improved and more advanced version of the A Series-based Chrysler LA series engines. It launched in 1993 as a direct replacement for the aging small-block LA 360 V8 and came with several improvements, including, among others, new cylinder heads with wedge-shaped combustion chambers, a sequential multiple-port fuel injection system, redesigned oil seals, an improved intake manifold, as well as an upgraded valvetrain. The result was a revamped V8 engine with 230 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque (330 lb-ft in heavy-duty application).

In 1998, Chrysler engineers managed to extract an additional 15-20 hp and 5-20 extra lb-ft of torque from the naturally aspirated Dodge 5.9 Magnum V8, raising its output to 245-250 hp and 335-345 lb-ft of torque for the 1998 model year. The 5.9 Magnum V8 remained in production until the 2003 model year, when it was eventually retired and replaced by the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine.