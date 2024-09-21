Why Do Semi-Trucks Flash Their Lights? Here's What It Means

When you're driving on the highway, passing by numerous vehicles of every shape and size, it can be a bit difficult to convey messages to others on the road. There aren't many instances where you really need to communicate something to another driver, but in those rare instances, the universal signal for "Hey, look at me" is flashing your front high beams.

However, the precise meaning of a high beam flash can vary a decent amount, depending heavily on the context of the road. There are a few situations where another driver might flash their brights at you — brighter these days than ever before – and several of them are exclusive to drivers of large vehicles like bobtails or semi-trucks.

If you're not familiar with some of the unspoken rules of the road, this can feel a bit confusing and intimidating, as though you've been drawn into a conversation in a language you don't speak. With a bit of foreknowledge and a spot of critical thinking, though, you can discern what a semi-truck driver is trying to tell you when those lights start flashing.

