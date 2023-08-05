8 Of The Best Police Radar Detectors For Your Car In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a habitual speeder or a usually law-abiding citizen, it's easy to stray above the speed limit every now and then. If you're unlucky, doing so could result in a hefty fine from law enforcement, but a radar detector could provide some extra reassurance if you're prone to run-ins with the local cops. The detector can pick up signals from a police radar gun, alerting you to its presence in advance, and giving you the chance to slow down to avoid getting a ticket.

While they're undoubtedly a useful tool to have, it's worth keeping in mind that they're not legal everywhere. A couple of states have banned their use altogether, and others have deemed them illegal to use in specific areas like construction zones or school zones. So, before you fit one to your car, it's important to check local regulations. Also, to be clear, we're not condoning speeding even if you have a radar detector fitted — while they're a great way to gain additional information about the road ahead, they're not an excuse to evade the law. That said, if you're looking to buy a radar detector for the first time or upgrade your current device, these eight top picks have you covered.