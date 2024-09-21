How Much HP Does A Ford 460 Big Block Have & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?

The 460-cubic-inch big block Ford V8 is a massive engine equating to a displacement value of over 7.5 liters. For reference, that's bigger than a Rat, a Hellephant, and a Godzilla, making the 460 one of the biggest V8 engines ever built by Ford.

Other Ford engines, with displacements including 370 and 429 cubic inches — including the Boss 429 found in select 1969 and 1970 Mustangs — shared the 385-series engine block that powered multiple Ford models with the 460. Ford used a variety of cylinder diameters, crankshaft stroke lengths, and cylinder head designs to get the most out of the 385-series block. Sometimes referred to as the Ford Lima 460 — a name derived from its origin in Ford's Lima, Ohio engine plant — the 460 ranks as one of the most iconic big block engines ever built.

[Featured image by Stephen Foskett via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]