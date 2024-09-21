Do PlayStation Emulators Run On Macs? Everything You Need To Know
Apple's Mac line of computers has long been wildly successful, but if there's one area where they never quite caught on, it's gaming. Pinning down why gaming on Macs never exploded is not an exact science, but the relative lack of the upgradeability that PC gamers crave is likely a huge factor. And even among games released on both Windows and macOS, the lack of discrete GPUs on all but the most high-end Macs hinders its performance in modern games outside of those that are much more CPU-reliant. Computer gaming being so reliant on Windows PCs filters down to the rest of the culture beyond current/recent AAA blockbuster titles, to where macOS doesn't always have the same level of resources behind porting console emulators to work on Apple hardware. Plenty exist, but it's not open and shut: If a console's well-emulated, you can be sure there's a Windows version, but a Mac port is a bigger question mark.
Nevertheless, the emulation scene for the Mac is still pretty vibrant, including for more modern consoles with polygon-heavy 3D graphics, like Sony's PlayStation line. PlayStation emulation actually has quite the legacy on the Mac, with one of the first full-speed PlayStation emulators, Connectix Virtual Game Station, being a Mac-exclusive retail product that became the subject of precedent-setting legislation. And now, for the PlayStations that have full-speed emulators, you can expect them to have solid Mac ports. Let's take a look at where emulating each of the older PlayStation consoles stands on macOS.
PlayStation 1
The original PlayStation has had an emulator development scene since it was still active, including for contemporaneous Macs made by Apple. In fact, Connectix's Virtual Game Station, an early PlayStation emulator released at retail for PowerPC-based Macs in 1999, played a major role in determining the legal status of emulation. Though Sony made no profit on the consoles themselves, it still didn't want commercial emulators in stores, and sued Connectix. Initially, Sony got a preliminary injunction that barred Connectix from selling the Virtual Game Station, but a federal appellate court eventually ruled that Connectix's flavor of emulation was legal, so Sony bought the copyright to the emulator. Though the eventual disposition to the lawsuit was a major win for emulation, the case as a whole — and the similar path of Sony's litigation against Bleem, a PS1 emulator for Windows — showed Sony was not planning to make it easy for emulator developers.
Needless to say, though PS1 emulation was already good a quarter century ago, it's gotten better since then: Modern Apple Silicon-based Macs using the ARM architecture can run pretty much any PS1 game you throw at them. Based on what's listed in its official compatibility list, the EmuGen Wiki pegs DuckStation as having 99% compatibility with the PS1 game library, which makes it the best bet right now. Between DuckStation's compatibility, UI, fast-paced ongoing development, deep feature set, and focus on speed as major points in its favor, it seems hard to beat.
PlayStation 2
Sony's second console, 2001's PlayStation 2, was a major leap forward graphically over the PS1, but emulator developers were up for the challenge. One particular PS2 emulator has dominated the scene pretty much the whole time across multiple platforms: PCSX2, which first emerged early in the console's existence in 2002 and has continued to see both stable full version and nightly incremental updates well into 2024. As of this writing, PCSX2 boasts that it supports 2,667 games from the PS2 library, which the EmuGen Wiki says is a 99% compatibility rate relative to the 2,690 games that have been tested — which means a Mac will perform better at emulating a PS2 than would a Raspberry Pi 5.
PCSX2 is completely free and open-source, which has surely helped keep its development going for over two decades. In July 2024, PCSX2 version 2.0 introduced a bunch of new features that greatly improve the user experience, including game-specific settings menus and an optional TV-optimized fullscreen UI. For Mac users, it should be noted that the PCSX2 code does not support assembling builds for the ARM architecture used by Apple Silicon Macs, but it runs fine through the Rosetta emulation layer used to run Intel binaries on the newer models. According to a September 2023 post from PCSX2 contributor Stenzek on the project's GitHub page, an ARM macOS port is "a gargantuan task that very few people have the skills and interest in doing." They added that since Rosetta is fast enough to handle PCSX2 emulating the vast majority of games, this is unlikely to change in the near future.
PlayStation 3
The PlayStation 3, launched in November 2006, was one of the best-selling consoles of all time, and brought Sony's video game consoles into the HD era. And despite the beefier computing task in front of them, emulator developers were up to the challenge. RPCS3, the only emulator that is capable of running commercially released games, began development in May 2011 before releasing its initial version 13 months later. Progress to the point of it being usable for gaming took several years, though. It wasn't until 2014 that RPCS3 could run commercial games at all, even at less than full speed. The biggest developments came in 2017, when the list of playable games jumped from 20 less demanding titles to a whopping 699.
RPCS3 officially made its way to macOS in April 2022, and although it's designed for x86 processors it will run through Rosetta on Apple Silicon Macs. In the official announcement video on YouTube for the Mac release, the developers recommend that if you're using an Intel/x86-based Mac, you run the emulator via a dual boot into Windows or Linux, saying that it runs "much faster than macOS." The video also included other caveats about performance, saying some games had graphical issues on M1 Macs or crashed more often, plus that the compatibility list hadn't been checked with macOS.
PlayStation 4 emulation isn't ready yet
The eighth generation of video game consoles saw a major shift in what's powering them under the hood. That's because both Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One switched to basically being x86 PCs internally, built on similar PC-style CPUs and GPUs. You might think that this would pave the way for these newer consoles to be easier to emulate, but in practice? Not so much. The original Xbox was also an x86-based console, and emulating it wasn't necessarily easier than emulating other consoles, which blueshogun86 of the Cxbx emulator explained in a since-deleted forum post archived on NGEmu.
"Emulating an x86 CPU is a lot harder than it sounds," they wrote. "I don't know where this mindless assumption comes from. Yes, there's loads of documentation on how the x86 processor works, but that doesn't exactly make it easy." They cited the size of the x86 instruction set and specific Xbox quirks like the BIOS to explain why having a better-documented CPU architecture didn't make for easier emulation. This explanation is often passed around on forums to educate gamers as to why, despite the consoles being over a decade old and leveraging PC hardware, emulation hasn't gotten far. Per the stats tracked by the EmuGen Wiki, the best PS4 emulator regardless of platform is at five percent compatibility, while the best one with a macOS port is at two percent. It may get there eventually, but PS4 emulation isn't close to ready just yet.
PlayStation 5 emulators are outright scams for now
If you see anything in the wild claiming to be a PlayStation 4 emulator that can run commercial games at full speed, then, based on the status of emulator development as of this writing, you're looking at a fake emulator. With the PlayStation 5 being built on a more powerful version of the same architecture, the same thing applies to the newer console, as well. The EmuGen Wiki, one of the most authoritative resources on what emulators are available for what consoles, is very clear about this on its PlayStation 5 page. "THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO EMULATORS FOR THIS DEVICE THAT CAN RUN COMMERCIAL GAMES AND/OR SOFTWARE," reads the all-caps disclaimer. All that exists right now is Kyty for Windows, which is a compatibility layer for PS4 and PS5 games, not even a proper emulator yet.
The fake emulator sites have been put together by people who know their search engine optimization, as they appear at or near the top of search results for queries such as "PS5 emulator." The most visible fake emulators are trading on the names of known legitimate emulators of earlier PlayStation consoles, with names like PCSX5 and PSemuX. Whatever the actual end game is for the people behind these fake PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 emulators, it's highly advisable to avoid them.