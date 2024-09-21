Do PlayStation Emulators Run On Macs? Everything You Need To Know

Apple's Mac line of computers has long been wildly successful, but if there's one area where they never quite caught on, it's gaming. Pinning down why gaming on Macs never exploded is not an exact science, but the relative lack of the upgradeability that PC gamers crave is likely a huge factor. And even among games released on both Windows and macOS, the lack of discrete GPUs on all but the most high-end Macs hinders its performance in modern games outside of those that are much more CPU-reliant. Computer gaming being so reliant on Windows PCs filters down to the rest of the culture beyond current/recent AAA blockbuster titles, to where macOS doesn't always have the same level of resources behind porting console emulators to work on Apple hardware. Plenty exist, but it's not open and shut: If a console's well-emulated, you can be sure there's a Windows version, but a Mac port is a bigger question mark.

Nevertheless, the emulation scene for the Mac is still pretty vibrant, including for more modern consoles with polygon-heavy 3D graphics, like Sony's PlayStation line. PlayStation emulation actually has quite the legacy on the Mac, with one of the first full-speed PlayStation emulators, Connectix Virtual Game Station, being a Mac-exclusive retail product that became the subject of precedent-setting legislation. And now, for the PlayStations that have full-speed emulators, you can expect them to have solid Mac ports. Let's take a look at where emulating each of the older PlayStation consoles stands on macOS.