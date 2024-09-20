5 Of The Best Transmission Jacks You Can Buy That Aren't From Harbor Freight

Most people are familiar with jacks. These versatile tools allow you to lift extremely heavy objects without the need for more advanced and expensive commercial equipment, like the full-size vehicle lifts found in professional auto repair shops. Most automotive jacks are designed to slide underneath the vehicle and raise it off the ground anywhere from a few inches to nearly two feet. There are numerous different types of car jacks, including basic bottle and scissor jacks, as well as heavier-duty floor jacks and more specialized, less well-known devices like transmission jacks.

Transmission jacks may be less-recognizable, but that doesn't mean they aren't useful. In fact, transmission jacks are incredibly handy, even for professionals working in top-tier shops with heavy-duty hydraulic lifts. They're designed to help install or remove transmissions, which usually weigh between 100 and 400 pounds but can be upwards of 3,000 in the case of large commercial vehicles.

All that weight, combined with the sensitive nature of automotive transmissions, means that installing or removing one can be difficult and dangerous. In comparison to standard floor jacks, transmission jacks usually have larger casters and support plates to accommodate heavy, awkwardly shaped transmissions. They may also extend to a taller height, allowing technicians to install or remove gearboxes even in a shop with hydraulic lifts. The downside is that transmission jacks tend to be pricey.

One of the best places to buy affordably priced transmission jacks is Harbor Freight. However, if you're curious about options from other retailers, we've got you covered. We scoured the net and found five quality transmission jacks available through various sellers. We based our selection on price, features, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology in more detail later. For now, check out these five transmission jacks that aren't from Harbor Freight.