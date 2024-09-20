5 Of The Best Transmission Jacks You Can Buy That Aren't From Harbor Freight
Most people are familiar with jacks. These versatile tools allow you to lift extremely heavy objects without the need for more advanced and expensive commercial equipment, like the full-size vehicle lifts found in professional auto repair shops. Most automotive jacks are designed to slide underneath the vehicle and raise it off the ground anywhere from a few inches to nearly two feet. There are numerous different types of car jacks, including basic bottle and scissor jacks, as well as heavier-duty floor jacks and more specialized, less well-known devices like transmission jacks.
Transmission jacks may be less-recognizable, but that doesn't mean they aren't useful. In fact, transmission jacks are incredibly handy, even for professionals working in top-tier shops with heavy-duty hydraulic lifts. They're designed to help install or remove transmissions, which usually weigh between 100 and 400 pounds but can be upwards of 3,000 in the case of large commercial vehicles.
All that weight, combined with the sensitive nature of automotive transmissions, means that installing or removing one can be difficult and dangerous. In comparison to standard floor jacks, transmission jacks usually have larger casters and support plates to accommodate heavy, awkwardly shaped transmissions. They may also extend to a taller height, allowing technicians to install or remove gearboxes even in a shop with hydraulic lifts. The downside is that transmission jacks tend to be pricey.
One of the best places to buy affordably priced transmission jacks is Harbor Freight. However, if you're curious about options from other retailers, we've got you covered. We scoured the net and found five quality transmission jacks available through various sellers. We based our selection on price, features, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology in more detail later. For now, check out these five transmission jacks that aren't from Harbor Freight.
BIG RED roll-under hydraulic transmission jack
Roll-under transmission jacks look similar to floor jacks. Both slide underneath the vehicle, and both work using a long handle to pump a piston, build hydraulic pressure, and raise the lifting plate. The difference between standard floor jacks and roll-under transmission jacks is largely limited to that lifting plate.
Basic floor jacks tend to have a small — roughly 3-inches in diameter — support plates designed to fit beneath various lift points, like pinch welds, frame rails, or control arms. Roll-under transmission jacks, on the other hand, usually have much larger support plates. These plates may tilt to either side to accommodate oddly shaped gearboxes or have clamps designed to attach to the transmission for secure removal. Roll-under jacks are ideal for home mechanics, as you can use them without raising the car several feet off the ground. That said, these devices are extremely useful and popular, and you're just as likely to see them at professional repair shops as you are in a DIYer's garage.
The BIG RED Torin Hydraulic Roll-Under Transmission Jack on Amazon could be a solid buy for both pros and hobbyists. It features a half-ton (1,000 lb.) weight capacity, making it ideal for working with large and small gearboxes from a variety of vehicles. The jack provides a lifting range of 8-11/16 inches to 22-11/16 inches, while a tilting support plate provides enhanced versatility while working in tight or awkward spaces. The handle swivels 360 degrees, enabling you to use the tool at a variety of angles, while a safety system helps prevent overloading. The jack comes with four heavy-duty casters and a one-year warranty. The BIG RED jack costs $291.71 and features 4.3 out of 5 stars based on nearly 200 customer reviews.
VEVOR hydraulic transmission floor jack with foot pedal
Transmission floor jacks may sound similar to standard floor jacks. However, in reality, these two jack types are very different. In contrast to roll-under transmission jacks, which look a lot like basic floor jacks, transmission floor jacks look somewhat like thin pedestals. These devices usually have a wide base with four casters, a narrow, telescoping middle section, and a large support plate with clamps or chains on top. While roll-under transmission jacks are ideal for hobbyists and DIYers who don't have access to professional lifts, transmission floor jacks are better-suited to professional shops, as these tools are much taller than roll-under devices, even fully compressed.
The VEVOR Hydraulic Telescopic Transmission Floor Jack at Home Depot could be a solid investment for both pros and DIYers who work with taller vehicle lifts. With a maximum load capacity of 1,332 pounds, the VEVOR jack can safely handle basically any modern passenger transmission, as well as various commercial gearboxes. It has a lift-height range of 33-1/2 to 67 inches, meaning the jack is ideal for working in a shop with full-size vehicle lifts, as opposed to floor jacks. The support plate or saddle is designed with precision in mind and allows you to adjust and tilt the plate to accommodate a vast range of different transmissions. It features four heavy-duty casters, a durable steel frame designed for years of use, and two anchor chains to keep gearboxes secure during removal or installation. A foot pedal allows you to pump the jack hands-free, while a wide base provides enhanced stability for peace of mind and safety. The VEVOR jack costs $225.99 and is rated 4 out of 5 stars based on dozens of customer reviews.
BIG RED hydraulic transmission floor jack
While all transmission floor jacks serve a similar purpose, they're not all created the same. Some, like the VEVOR device covered previously, rely on foot pumps, while others use hand levers or screwing mechanisms. Other transmission floor jacks are designed to extend to a taller height or be more compact for working in tighter spaces. If you're in the market for a transmission jack of any type, it's a wise idea to explore a few different options to identify the best model and style for you and your needs.
If you're searching for a quality and affordably priced transmission floor jack, the BIG RED Torin Hydraulic Telescoping Transmission Floor Jack on Amazon is worth checking out. It offers a half-ton maximum weight capacity, making it capable of lifting virtually any passenger car gearbox. The jack extends from 49.6 to 68.7 inches, making it better-suited for workers who use full-size lifts than those who rely on floor jacks.
The BIG RED transmission floor jack comes with four smooth-rolling casters for easy movement around the shop or garage, a hand lever designed to raise the support plate with ease, and an adjustable saddle with brackets and safety chains. The jack weighs 58 pounds, making it relatively lightweight for hassle-free movement, while its steel construction contributes to long-lasting durability. The jack costs $169.99 and features 4.1 out of 5 stars based on nearly 1,000 user reviews.
JEGS hydraulic high-lift transmission jack
High-lift transmission jacks are essentially the same thing as transmission floor jacks. The difference is that high-lift jacks may extend to a taller height. There aren't really any scenarios in which you absolutely must use a high-lift jack over a floor jack. However, high-lift devices can be handy and convenient for larger mechanics and technicians, as these jacks let taller people work at a more comfortable height without bending over or standing in a crouched position.
The JEGS Hydraulic High-Lift Transmission Jack from Walmart could be a solid option for taller mechanics and DIYers. With a 1,000-pound weight capacity, the jack is able to support most passenger vehicle gearboxes, while its 50 to 70-inch height range makes it ideal for taller workers who have access to full-size shop lifts.
The four swiveling casters and 85-pound weight enable relatively easy movement, while the adjustable support plate and security chains allow you to safely maneuver transmissions of various sizes and shapes. The jack is built using high-quality steel for long-lasting service and features a long hand-lever with grip to make height adjustment quick and simple. The JEGS high-lift transmission jack costs $235.47 and features 4.3 out of 5 stars based on numerous customer reviews.
JEGS low-profile transmission jack
Just like high-lift transmission jacks look similar to transmission floor jacks, low-profile transmission jacks look very similar to roll-under jacks. Again, both types serve essentially the same purpose, but the difference lies in the maximum and minimum heights to which these devices are capable of extending and compressing. Low-profile jacks are especially useful for hobbyists and DIYers who don't have access to professional full-size lifts. Remember to explore several different models and styles when shopping for a transmission jack — doing so will help you choose the right jack for all of your projects and tasks.
The JEGS Low-Profile Transmission Jack could be a solid addition to any home mechanic's toolkit. Featuring a half-ton weight capacity, the JEGS low-profile jack is capable of supporting most passenger vehicle transmissions. Its 8-1/2 to 23-inch lift range makes it ideal for working on cars that sit close to the ground and for anyone who doesn't have access to a full-size vehicle lift. The jack features four swivel casters with ball bearings for seamless movement, a saddle or support plate that adjusts in every direction for maximum versatility, and a 360-degree rotating pump handle that allows you to work from a variety of angles. It's built using heavy-duty steel for long-lasting performance and features a safety mechanism to prevent overloading. The JEGS low-profile transmission jack costs $199.99 and features 4.4 out of 5 stars based on nearly 70 customer reviews.
Why did we choose to include these jacks?
We chose the jacks for this list based on a few criteria: price, product features, and customer reviews. Furthermore, because we're talking about some of the best Harbor Freight alternatives, we wanted to showcase a selection of jacks that are relatively close to those sold by Harbor Freight in terms of price and features. Regarding price, Harbor Freight's transmission jacks start at $124.99 and top out at around $380. We chose to include jacks that fall below the $300-mark, and a couple of them even cost less than $200.
Next, we looked for products that provide real utility and valuable features to both professionals and home mechanics. Each of the devices covered here can support at least 1,000 pounds, meaning each jack is ideal for virtually all passenger vehicle transmissions. Furthermore, every jack on this list has its own unique benefits and applications, and we strived to include a selection of products ideal for pros with access to full-size lifts and hobbyists who work in their driveways. Finally, we looked at user testimony, and we ultimately chose to include only jacks with at least 4 out of 5 stars based on numerous customer reviews.
All of that said, remember to do your own research and consider your workspace and needs when shopping for transmission jacks. If you have access to a shop with full-size lifts, you probably won't need the same type of jack as someone who works in their driveway. Compare the features and prices of a few different models and styles before you make a decision, as doing so can help you avoid unnecessary returns and hassles.