How Much Weight Can Harbor Freight's Transmission Jacks Handle & What Do They Cost?

To the untrained eye, there doesn't seem to be much difference between a low-profile transmission jack and a basic floor jack. But knowing the difference between these two common automotive jacks is essential to understanding what will work best for your task. Whereas floor jacks are generally best for lifting your car to work on its underside, transmission jacks, as their name suggests, are ideal for working on specific parts such as transmissions and differentials. While transmission adapters can work with certain floor jacks, investing in a quality transmission jack is the best way to ensure that your transmission receives the most secure support.

Advertisement

Harbor Freight is a great spot for those seeking an effective yet economical transmission jack. The retailer currently sports three different low-profile transmission jacks, all of which are under its Pittsburgh brand and rated at different weight levels.

The first is a 450-pound low-lift transmission jack, which sports a maximum lift height of 23 5/8 inches, a 13 x 6 7/8-inch contoured cradle, and a 43-inch long nylon safety strap. The next transmission jack has the capability of supporting up to 800 pounds. This jack can reach up to 23 ¾ inches when lifting items and comes equipped with a 47 ½-inch safety chain and a tilt saddle that can be adjusted for heavier duty tasks. The last and most extreme pick is the 2000-pound low-profile transmission jack. It contains 3-inch metal casters, an adjustable tilt saddle, and a unique wishbone build for enhanced support. It has a maximum lift height of 31 inches.

Advertisement