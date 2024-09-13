How Much Weight Can Harbor Freight's Transmission Jacks Handle & What Do They Cost?
To the untrained eye, there doesn't seem to be much difference between a low-profile transmission jack and a basic floor jack. But knowing the difference between these two common automotive jacks is essential to understanding what will work best for your task. Whereas floor jacks are generally best for lifting your car to work on its underside, transmission jacks, as their name suggests, are ideal for working on specific parts such as transmissions and differentials. While transmission adapters can work with certain floor jacks, investing in a quality transmission jack is the best way to ensure that your transmission receives the most secure support.
Harbor Freight is a great spot for those seeking an effective yet economical transmission jack. The retailer currently sports three different low-profile transmission jacks, all of which are under its Pittsburgh brand and rated at different weight levels.
The first is a 450-pound low-lift transmission jack, which sports a maximum lift height of 23 5/8 inches, a 13 x 6 7/8-inch contoured cradle, and a 43-inch long nylon safety strap. The next transmission jack has the capability of supporting up to 800 pounds. This jack can reach up to 23 ¾ inches when lifting items and comes equipped with a 47 ½-inch safety chain and a tilt saddle that can be adjusted for heavier duty tasks. The last and most extreme pick is the 2000-pound low-profile transmission jack. It contains 3-inch metal casters, an adjustable tilt saddle, and a unique wishbone build for enhanced support. It has a maximum lift height of 31 inches.
How much does each Harbor Freight transmission jack cost?
No matter how well-performing any transmission jack is, a big factor that is sure to influence your decision when it comes to purchasing one is how much it costs. Thankfully, the transmission jacks sold at Harbor Freight are generally affordable, especially when compared to other retailers. And while you may want to be cautious when it comes to buying certain Harbor Freight products, it appears that customers are largely happy with the company's line of transmission jacks.
As you can imagine, the transmission jack with the lowest weight rating is also the most affordable. The 450-pound transmission jack regularly costs $124.99, but there is also a clearance version of this item listed for $89.97. It currently sports a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average from over 1,700 buyers, who praised its straightforward design and functionality, although many state it's probably not the best for heavy-duty commercial usage.
The 800-pound transmission jack currently costs $229.99 and also has a 4.3-star rating average. Customers found this to be a dependable option as well, with the biggest complaint being that some wish it would go lower than its 8-inch minimum height for certain tasks.
The 2,000-pound transmission jack goes for $379.99. It has one 5-star rating, with the reviewer commenting positively on its sturdiness and range of features. This might make it difficult for some to fully judge this product, but as reviews continue pouring in, it's more than likely that this tool will fall in line with its fellow Harbor Freight transmission jacks.