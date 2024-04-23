Transmission Jack Adapters: Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy

If you love to work on your car, there are any number of tools you can pick up to help with your hobby. Some recommendations include Milwaukee tools for shade tree mechanics, smartphone apps that can help novice do-it-yourselfers, and clever ways to locate parts for your old project Chevy. For some major repairs like clutch replacement or transmission swaps, it's occasionally necessary to remove the transmission from your vehicle.

When it comes time to drop your transmission, an adapter for your floor jack that balances and secures your transmission makes it easier to remove and install and can save you from a drop that could damage the bell housing, casing, or internals. This jack/adapter combination can also be used to gently lower axle assemblies and transfer cases. (A transfer case is a mechanism that distributes power between the axles on a four-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicle). Transmission jack adapters are available from Amazon, eBay, and most auto parts stores. Here's everything you need to know before ordering online or heading to your local store to pick one up.