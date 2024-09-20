Yamaha Bolt Vs. Bolt R-Spec: What's The Difference?
The history of Yamaha dates back to the 1880s, and it goes without saying that the company looked vastly different than it does today. It was very much focused on the innovation and manufacturing of musical instruments, though by the time the mid-1900s came around, it greatly expanded its horizons. Come 1955, it set its sights on motorcycles with the release of the Yamaha YA-1. It has gone on to become one of the most legendary Yamaha motorcycles that every enthusiast should know about, and the company as a whole has become a powerhouse in the motorcycle market.
In the modern era, Yamaha is recognized worldwide for its motorcycle efforts. From tried and true classics to discontinued motorcycles that deserve a second chance, the company's catalogue is vast and features something for every kind of rider out there. Though some have questioned if Yamaha is still in the cruiser game, the truth is it hasn't let the bike variety go just yet.
Two of the most well-known offerings out there are the Yamaha Bolt, or Star Bolt, and the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec. Despite their similar names, these are in fact two different motorcycles that come with a handful of key differences. If you're debating getting a Yamaha cruiser and are not sure what the differences are between the Bolt and R-Spec, here's what you should know about these models.
The Yamaha Bolt and R-Spec are almost the same
The Yamaha Bolt made its introduction in 2013 before hitting the market in 2014, and it has remained a favorite in the decade since. Though it hasn't changed too much since its first year in production, its most recent incarnation boast some pretty strong specs. The bike is powered by an air-cooled, 942cc, four-stroke engine that is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and five-speed transmission. All of these components work together to result in 942 cubic centimeters of displacement and a top speed of over 100 mph.
As it turns out, all of these stats are the exact same for the current Bolt R-Spec, which has been around since 2013 as well. The main difference between the two is that the R-Spec includes rear reservoir shock absorbers and an Anti-Lock Braking System. The Bolt also has wire spoke wheels while the R-Spec boasts 12-spoke cast alloy wheels. Finally, the R-Spec tends to be more expensive, with the 2020 model retailing for $8,399, while the 2020 Bolt cost $7,999.
If you desire a more comfortable, slightly safer ride and have the money to spend, the R-Spec is a good call. Not to mention, owners consider it one of the best Yamaha motorcycles for long rides. If you're looking to save some cash but still want an impressive bike, then the standard Bolt should suit your needs just fine.