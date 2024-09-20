Yamaha Bolt Vs. Bolt R-Spec: What's The Difference?

The history of Yamaha dates back to the 1880s, and it goes without saying that the company looked vastly different than it does today. It was very much focused on the innovation and manufacturing of musical instruments, though by the time the mid-1900s came around, it greatly expanded its horizons. Come 1955, it set its sights on motorcycles with the release of the Yamaha YA-1. It has gone on to become one of the most legendary Yamaha motorcycles that every enthusiast should know about, and the company as a whole has become a powerhouse in the motorcycle market.

In the modern era, Yamaha is recognized worldwide for its motorcycle efforts. From tried and true classics to discontinued motorcycles that deserve a second chance, the company's catalogue is vast and features something for every kind of rider out there. Though some have questioned if Yamaha is still in the cruiser game, the truth is it hasn't let the bike variety go just yet.

Two of the most well-known offerings out there are the Yamaha Bolt, or Star Bolt, and the Yamaha Bolt R-Spec. Despite their similar names, these are in fact two different motorcycles that come with a handful of key differences. If you're debating getting a Yamaha cruiser and are not sure what the differences are between the Bolt and R-Spec, here's what you should know about these models.

