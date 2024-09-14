Blocking Websites On Your iPhone: A Comprehensive Guide

To set up a general filter that restricts access to websites that have explicit adult content, assuming you've updated to the latest version of iOS, do the following on your iPhone:

Launch the Settings app. Go to Screen Time. If you haven't enabled it before, follow onscreen instructions to do so. In the Restrictions section, select Content & Privacy Restrictions. Switch the Content & Privacy Restrictions toggle to the on (green) position. Tap Store, Web, Siri & Game Center Content. In the Web Content section, hit Web Content. Select Limit Adult Websites.

SlashGear

This option should automatically limit access to various adult websites that you may inadvertently open on Safari. Based on testing, it also blocks adult websites when you attempt to visit it on third-party iPhone web browsers like Google Chrome, or when you try to open it in an incognito or private browsing window. The filter should also work on other apps installed on your device that let you click and open website links.

Advertisement

Do note that when you attempt to view an adult website after enabling the option above, an option to allow access may appear right on the restriction screen.

Jam Kotenk/SlashGear

Clicking it will add the explicit website to a list of URLs that are always allowed to bypass Web Content restrictions you've set through Screen Time. If you are setting the adult website filter up for a child, make sure you delete the website from the Always Allow list by swiping left on it and tapping Delete. Ensure that you also lock them out from making any changes to Screen Time by assigning a passcode. Launch the Settings app, go to Screen Time, hit Lock Screen Time Settings, and tap in your preferred code twice.