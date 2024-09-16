How Scientists Research Astronauts' Mental Health In Space

Keeping astronauts healthy in space isn't only a matter of making sure that they get enough exercise and good food to eat. It's also important to consider their mental well-being. This is an important factor in any job, but it's particularly important for people who are living in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Advertisement

As there is no standard day and night cycle, it can be hard to adjust to the sleeping schedule. And of course, the astronauts are limited in their movements, with no possibility of heading out for a walk to stretch their legs when they are feeling restless. They are trapped with a small number of colleagues who they may or may not get on with, and have only limited contact with family and friends. All that doesn't even mention the highly regimented lifestyle that they live, in which almost every minute of their day is planned and laid out for them.

All of this can have a negative impact on mental health. There's a link between mental and physical health too: after all, it's hard to feel positive if you keep getting nauseous, as some people do when they experience space sickness. It works the other way round as well: if someone is depressed, their bodies can be less capable of fighting off infections or other ailments.

Advertisement

So, it's clearly important for space agencies to research how to support astronauts' mental health, which is why there are a variety of experiments into this topic going on right now.