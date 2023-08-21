From Space To Earth: How An Astronaut In The ISS Operated Ground Robots

Space agencies often think about the problem of how to control spacecraft from the ground, but it's useful sometimes to be able to send commands in the other direction as well: for astronauts in space to be able to control robots on Earth. That's the idea behind a series of "Surface Avatar" tests being performed on the International Space Station (ISS) to trail the method called telerobotics.

A test was performed in 2023 by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who was positioned within the station's Columbus module. He was able to control three robots which were located in the German Aerospace Center (DLR) at a location near Munich.

Rubio controlled the trio of robots to perform a task similar to what astronauts might need to do on a Moon mission. He led the robots to remove an instrument called a seismometer, which detects vibrations underground from a lunar lander, and place it onto the ground, where it would need to be located to do its job and detect moonquakes.

The idea was not only to test out the communications aspect but also to see how a human controller can work alongside robots that have a degree of autonomy.

"With Surface Avatar, we [are] combining direct teleoperation approach with supervised autonomy to control multiple robotic assets to accomplish complex tasks: picture a building site on Earth, where a crane might work alongside a bulldozer or excavator to get a big task done," said the head of the European Space Agency's Human Robot Interaction Lab, Thomas Krueger.