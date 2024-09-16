8 WD-40 Products Every Motorcycle Owner Can Use
If your home has a garage, chances are that you've got a can of WD-40 lying around. The versatile product is ubiquitous, as it's fairly cheap and its low-viscosity makes the degreaser and water-displacement solvent easy to apply, whether you're using it to loosen stuck bolts, lubricate moving parts, or remove or prevent rust and corrosion. Many DIY mechanics will also use WD-40 to maintain their cars and trucks through various means, such as cleaning engine bays.
Similarly, motorcycle owners take advantage of the affordable and easy-to-find product, including several variants and applicators made by WD-40 that have more specialized use cases than its original, Multi-Use formula. Some are specifically made for bikes and motorcycles, while others may have wider applications or are intended for different types of equipment, but can nonetheless be used for motorcycles — to help clean, repair, or maintain them.
Of course, WD-40 isn't a liquid magic bullet that can do anything — there are things WD-40 can and can't do. Likewise, there are some parts of a vehicle you shouldn't use WD-40 on at all. Here are eight WD-40 products that every motorcycle owner can use, in one form or another, and that have been vetted, plus given positive customer reviews. You can find more information on how these specific WD-40 items were selected at the end of this list.
WD-40 Bike Chain Lube
Two WD-40 products designed for motorcycles, the Motorbike Chain Cleaner, and the Specialist Chain Lube aren't readily available in the U.S., but there are several other WD-40 products that can keep the chain on your motorcycle lubricated and running smoothly. This includes the WD-40 Specialist Bike Chain Lube, which works just as well for traditional bicycles as it does for motorized two-wheelers. As an aerosol spray, you can quickly apply the product to your motorcycle to extend the life of its chain, as well as reduce friction, prevent rust, and protect it from dry, wet, or varying conditions. The special wax-free formula has been extensively tested by third parties and contains corrosion-inhibitors. You can purchase a 6-ounce can of WD-40 Specialist Bike Chain Lube on Amazon for under $15.
If you're using a dirt bike or sport motorcycle in especially arid and dusty conditions, you can also use WD-40 Specialist Bike Dry Chain Lube, available as a 4-ounce applicator bottle for under $10. The high-performance lubricant is also wax-free and forms a dry film that protects the chain and repels dirt and dust, preventing friction damage.
WD-40 says that, in a pinch, you can even use WD-40 Roller Chain Non-Fling Lube — which is primarily designed for garage door chains and springs — as a substitute for Bike Chain Lube. This specialized lube has a working temperature of -40 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can help protect your bike in blistering heat or subzero winter conditions. A six-pack of 10-ounce cans of WD-40 Roller Chain Non-Fling Lube can be purchased for around $50 on Amazon.
WD-40 Multi-Use Smart Straw
WD-40 Multi-Use Product has, well, multiple uses — including for your motorcycle. As the brand's original formula, the spray can do a lot of the things WD-40 has become synonymous with, such as protecting metal from rust and corrosion, displacing moisture, and lubricating stuck parts. WD-40 can be used on the chrome parts of your motorcycle or car by not just preventing rust, but improving their luster. Coat the chrome surfaces of your bike with the product and then wait at least 10 minutes before gently scrubbing the chrome and rinsing off the residue. Apply another coat and wipe that down for extra shine. You can also clean the head and tail light of your motorcycle by spraying the product onto a clean cloth and then using the cloth to thoroughly rub the lights.
One convenient way to use WD-40 Multi-Use Product on harder-to-reach parts of your motorcycle is with the brand's Multi-Use Smart Straw, which allows you to dispense the lubricant in two different ways. Depending on where and how you need to use it, you can flip up the Smart Straw for a stream or flip it down to spray. WD-40 Multi-Use Smart Straw comes in several different-sized cans, including 11 and 12 ounces. An 8-ounce can is available from Home Depot for $6.28.
WD-40 Carb/Throttle Body Cleaner
If you're maintaining your own bike and need to clean out your motorcycle's carburetor, one good product to use is WD-40 Carb/Throttle Body Cleaner, which uses a specialized formula for such an application. The all-in-one carburetor spray will make a great addition to your garage, as it can be used for most engines, whether old or new — and not just your motorcycle. Use this product on cars and trucks, as well as gas-powered equipment like lawn mowers and weed trimmers, and even boats and tractors. It's safe to use on most unpainted metals and, importantly, doesn't affect oxygen sensors or catalytic converters if there's incidental contact.
The product will help your motorcycle start up quickly and easily, and level to a smooth and consistent idle, as well as help prevent stalling and improve performance at high RPMs. The nice thing about WD-40's Carb/Throttle Body Cleaner is that you're not just getting a powerful cleaning solution, but also an attached precision straw for accurate application. The product uses a dual-action cleaning system that first breaks up tough, embedded carbon deposits with strong chemical solvents before clearing the deposits and any other waste away with a powerful cleaning spray, so you won't have to worry about leftover residue. Amazon sells WD-40 Carb/Throttle Body Cleaner for $10.99 in a 13.5-ounce can.
WD-40 Bike Cleaner
WD-40's European website has a useful guide for using WD-40 to maintain your motorbike, but unfortunately several of its recommended products are not readily available in the U.S. One product that the guide says will work great on motorbikes, however, is WD-40 Bike Cleaner, a spray-on product that will also help keep your motorcycle looking fresh. The professional-grade formula is designed to remove accumulated grease and grime, which will not only make your ride look nicer but also extend its life by preventing wear and damage to important components.
With its integrated trigger, the cleaning spray is easy to apply and is safe to use on most surfaces you're likely to have with your motorcycle — including steel, aluminum, plastics, rubber, chrome, titanium, and carbon fiber. The foaming wash will also work quickly, so you won't have to spend all day cleaning your bike. The formula has been extensively tested by third parties and is VOC-compliant. You can purchase a 32-ounce spray bottle of WD-40 Bike Cleaner for $17.99 on Amazon or save money by buying a four-pack for around $40.
WD-40 Specialist Penetrant
Not only is WD-40 Specialist Penetrant useful for maintaining and repairing a motorcycle, it's even been used to build one, such as when WD-40 and Cerberus Moto partnered to construct the custom, post-apocalyptic WD-40 Specialist "Athena" Motorcycle that debuted several years ago in Las Vegas. WD-40 Specialist Penetrant uses capillary action to quickly penetrate deep into crevices, threads, and seams to break chemical bonds that cause rusted parts of your bike to stick together. The brand says that testing has shown its formula to penetrate "at least 50% faster than the competition for less downtime and faster return to service" and that it provides triple the "protection from surface rust than most competitors for extended equipment life."
The penetrant is designed to be used on chains, nuts, bolts, threads, and locks and consists of a low-odor formula that will also form a protective layer to prevent further rusting and corrosion. The can also uses the WD-40 Smart Straw. It's also safe to use on plastic, rubber, and metal, which means it's a lot less likely to damage your bike if you accidentally apply it where you shouldn't. WD-40 Specialist Penetrant is available in an 11-ounce can from Amazon for around $7.
WD-40 Original Formula Precision Pen
WD-40 Original Formula is a very versatile product, but unless you've got room in your motorcycle's top case, saddle bag, or other storage area, it's not exactly practical to ride around with a canister of the product on your person for on-the-road emergencies. That's why it's a good idea to equip yourself with a WD-40 Original Formula Precision Pen, which weighs just 0.3 ounces, allowing you to easily bring it with you when you take your motorcycle out for a spin.
Not only is it smaller and lighter than a full can of WD-40, but it also allows you to apply the Original Multi-Use Formula with pinpoint precision. If you've got a stuck bolt that's in a narrow, hard-to-reach nook of your engine or drivetrain, you'll appreciate the compact end of the pen and its ability to apply the exact amount of lubricant you'll need. It's used and controlled the same way you would a Tide Pen or similar product — just hold it like you would a marker or pen and push the soft, wet tip to release more of the formula.
Popular Mechanics included the Precision Pen in its 2024 Gear of the Year list and called it "the tidiest way we've ever seen to apply the popular lubricant" — which is especially good news for motorcycle owners who obsess over keeping their rides spotless. A three-pack of the WD-40 Original Formula Precision Pen can be purchased for $14.99 from Amazon.
How these WD-40 products were selected
These suggested WD-40 products, and uses for them that motorcycle owners may find helpful, were compiled from a variety of sources, including subreddits and YouTube videos made for or by motorcycle enthusiasts. Some reputable publications, including Popular Mechanics, were also referenced when putting together this list. However, to ensure that the recommended WD-40 products are actually worth spending money on, only ones with strong customer ratings were placed on this list.
The customer ratings were sourced from either Amazon or Home Depot's website, as both are major retailers that have large customer bases, where many users will rate and review products. The larger the pool of customer ratings, the more reliable the average score is, as any outlier ratings made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) will have much less of an impact. For the recommended WD-40 products on this list, at least 375 user ratings were used for each average customer score, if not thousands more. The included items each have an overall rating of at least 4.5 out of 5, which shows high customer satisfaction with these various WD-40 products.