8 WD-40 Products Every Motorcycle Owner Can Use

If your home has a garage, chances are that you've got a can of WD-40 lying around. The versatile product is ubiquitous, as it's fairly cheap and its low-viscosity makes the degreaser and water-displacement solvent easy to apply, whether you're using it to loosen stuck bolts, lubricate moving parts, or remove or prevent rust and corrosion. Many DIY mechanics will also use WD-40 to maintain their cars and trucks through various means, such as cleaning engine bays.

Similarly, motorcycle owners take advantage of the affordable and easy-to-find product, including several variants and applicators made by WD-40 that have more specialized use cases than its original, Multi-Use formula. Some are specifically made for bikes and motorcycles, while others may have wider applications or are intended for different types of equipment, but can nonetheless be used for motorcycles — to help clean, repair, or maintain them.

Of course, WD-40 isn't a liquid magic bullet that can do anything — there are things WD-40 can and can't do. Likewise, there are some parts of a vehicle you shouldn't use WD-40 on at all. Here are eight WD-40 products that every motorcycle owner can use, in one form or another, and that have been vetted, plus given positive customer reviews. You can find more information on how these specific WD-40 items were selected at the end of this list.

