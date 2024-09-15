What Does KTRC Mean On A Kawasaki Motorcycle?

Kawasaki Traction Control is a feature present in one form or another on many Kawasaki-branded motorcycles. In a nutshell, KTRC gives you the ability to allocate the bike's focus between general engine performance and riding stability. With the controls on your motorcycle dashboard, you can cycle between multiple riding modes on a sliding numerical scale. As you switch to the lower levels on the scale, your bike will put less emphasis on tire traction and more on sporty performance, while the higher end sacrifices some muscle to keep you more firmly on the road.

Advertisement

The degree to which you can utilize this feature, again, depends on the exact model of Kawasaki bike you're riding. Some Kawasaki bikes only have KTRC-1 functionality, which means it's a one-mode system. In this case, the system automatically kicks in when the rear wheel spins too fast — such as when you're driving on a slippery surface — and slows things down so the wheel can get its grip again, not unlike an ABS system in a car.

Above that is KTRC-3 functionality, which allows you to manually toggle between three modes; two for better acceleration, and one for increasing riding stability. Some high-end Kawasaki models can give you up to nine KTRC modes to choose from for a really fine-tuned riding experience.

Advertisement