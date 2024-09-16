4 Dodge Ram Key Fob Features That Go Beyond Unlocking Doors

With technology constantly evolving, modern day vehicles have so many perks that we take for granted nowadays that were never thought to even be possible 50 or so years ago. There was a time where vehicles didn't even have air conditioning, let alone 360-degree bird's eye cameras to help you perfectly park, a speedometer floating on your front windshield like a hologram, or even self-driving vehicles. Unfortunately, there's one thing that modern tech have nearly eliminated from cars, and that is the physical key. Gone are the days of sticking your key into the ignition to start your car. Now, you can just push a button on most vehicles. It takes some of the tactile fun out of the driving experience. Luckily, we still have the key fob, which has also undergone some major technological upgrades in the 21st Century.

Take the key fob for the Ram 1500, one of the best-selling vehicles in the United States. Although pickup trucks have the reputation of being tough and rugged, they are not exempt from getting a bunch of tech upgrades, and the key fob for the vehicle proves it. Yes, it is able to perform the tasks of locking and unlocking your vehicle, along with setting off a panic alarm. This comes as no surprise. What is a little more surprising is that the Ram 1500 key fob lets you perform several other tasks that seemed like fantasies when the truck first hit the market back in the early 1980s. If you're getting yourself a 2025 Ram 1500, here are four features that fob may be able to do.