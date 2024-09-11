iPhone 16 Rumors That Were Spot On, And The Ones That Weren't
Every September, Apple enthusiasts around the world wait with bated breath to learn about the latest innovations to the Apple product lineup. The iPhone has always been one of the most closely watched announcements, with speculation swirling for months about what the world's best-elling smartphone manufacturer could possibly do to top the previous year's model. Given the level of interest, it's not surprising that an entire industry exists dedicated to analyzing every leak and rumor ahead of the official reveal. From YouTube to tech websites, there's rarely a dearth of information about potential new features, design changes, and performance upgrades.
Of course, the past year was no different, leading up to Apple's September 9th Glow Time event. Some rumors were inconsequential, like the potential for new iPhone 16 color options that didn't materialize, while others were much more significant; such as predictions about an under-display Face ID, which didn't make it to any of this year's iPhones. After everything was said and done at this year's event, it's safe to say that Apple has generally met expectations and continued its tradition of incremental, yet impactful upgrades.
The iPhone 16 rumors that were spot on
It's practically inevitable that before the launch of a new iPhone, tech experts and the public are going to wonder what will set it apart from the previous model. This year's match-up was the iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 15, and whether the features in the newest version were worth the price of an upgrade. One of the biggest rumors before the iPhone 16's official reveal was that the Pro models would sport bigger screens. This rumor turned out to be true, with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max both adding 0.2 inches to their displays and offering more real estate as predicted — now measuring in at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.
Another much talked about rumor that got it right was the addition of a dedicated capture button that would make it easier for users to access the tools they need to take pictures and record videos. While the rumored name was a bit off — it's called a Camera Control button instead of a capture button — the rumors got its functions correct. With just the slide of your finger, you can use camera control to use the digital zoom, go through different lenses, and change the exposure or depth of field.
Last but not least, there was a lot of talk about all iPhone 16 models getting Apple's next-generation A18 chip, and that rumor also hit the bullseye. The iPhone 16 gets the standard A18 chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro models get the A18 Pro chip. The new chip is 30% faster than the A16 Bionic chip, while using 30% less power and optimized for machine learning and gaming.
The iPhone 16 rumors that missed the mark
While a lot of rumors accurately predicted the iPhone 16's new features, some of them didn't pan out. There were high expectations that the iPhone 16 would come with fully integrated AI features at launch, such as enhanced Siri capabilities and a Clean Up tool for photos. While the new A18 chip is designed to work with generative AI workloads, we'll have to wait for future updates to see many of these advanced Apple Intelligence features rolled out.
There was also a lot of chatter about the iPhone 16 featuring micro-lens technology to save power while improving the brightness and efficiency of its display. However, this feature didn't make the final cut. Instead, Apple focused on other display improvements, including thinner bezels, making them the thinnest on an Apple product to date. The Pro models also feature upgraded ProMotion displays. Although early on, it was rumored that the iPhone 16 would come with an under-display Face ID, as many expected, it didn't make its debut on this year's models.