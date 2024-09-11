iPhone 16 Rumors That Were Spot On, And The Ones That Weren't

It's practically inevitable that before the launch of a new iPhone, tech experts and the public are going to wonder what will set it apart from the previous model. This year's match-up was the iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 15, and whether the features in the newest version were worth the price of an upgrade. One of the biggest rumors before the iPhone 16's official reveal was that the Pro models would sport bigger screens. This rumor turned out to be true, with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max both adding 0.2 inches to their displays and offering more real estate as predicted — now measuring in at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

Advertisement

Another much talked about rumor that got it right was the addition of a dedicated capture button that would make it easier for users to access the tools they need to take pictures and record videos. While the rumored name was a bit off — it's called a Camera Control button instead of a capture button — the rumors got its functions correct. With just the slide of your finger, you can use camera control to use the digital zoom, go through different lenses, and change the exposure or depth of field.

Last but not least, there was a lot of talk about all iPhone 16 models getting Apple's next-generation A18 chip, and that rumor also hit the bullseye. The iPhone 16 gets the standard A18 chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro models get the A18 Pro chip. The new chip is 30% faster than the A16 Bionic chip, while using 30% less power and optimized for machine learning and gaming.

Advertisement