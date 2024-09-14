What Is Honda B1 Service And Is It Necessary?

An issue some Honda owners have with the B1 Service is that it can be too expensive. One Civic owner explained on Reddit, "[The dealership] charges $160 for [oil change and tire rotation] because they are also clocking time doing a bunch of other work like cleaning the brake pads and inspecting this and that. Why would I pay $160 for an oil change?" The average cost of an oil change varies depending on the type of oil used, but shouldn't run more than $125 with full-synthetic.

Proper tire alignment and rotation is so important for several reasons, including safety. According to RepairPal, on average, a tire rotation runs somewhere around $35 to $45 in price. With the above estimate of $125 for an oil change using the most expensive type of oil and the highest end of the average tire rotation cost, it totals $170. However, in addition to these services, Honda technicians also go down a lengthy checklist of other major vehicle systems to help head-off any minor issues before they worsen.

A Honda technician of two years responded to concerns around service costs and explained, "I don't know if they are adding old services that you missed and just want them done now. If you just keep up with the basic maintenance schedule you should be ok. I have Honda's and just do the recommended maintenance and all [is] good."

