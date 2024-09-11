Rumble Strips: What's The Purpose Of The Grooves Etched Into The Side Of The Road?

Here's a scenario you've probably encountered at least once: you're driving along the highway, doing your best to stay in your own lane, when suddenly, beneath your notice, you drift ever so slightly out of the lines. Suddenly, you hear a distinct grinding sound coming from beneath your car, accompanied by an unpleasant vibrating sensation. Startled, you grip the wheel and course-correct, and sure enough, the sound and vibration disappear. Have you just been visited by some kind of highway gremlin? No, you've just had a run-in with a rumble strip.

Rumble strips are special stretches of modified pavement present on many roads around the United States, especially along the nation's highways. These strips are specially placed in a way to gently discourage the occasional sleepy motorist from drifting out of their lanes and into another motorist's path. It's an ingeniously simple solution for what would otherwise be a pretty big problem, but considering how startling an experience encountering a rumble strip can be, it's fair to worry if it might be damaging your car in some way. The good news is that you have nothing to fear from rumble strips, provided you're driving your car the way you're supposed to be.