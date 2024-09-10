3 Honda Models With Head-Up Displays

Head-Up Display (HUD) is a technology feature that comes standard on the 2025 Honda Pilot (Elite and Black Edition trim), 2024 Honda Prologue (Elite trim), and the 2024 Honda Accord (Touring Hybrid trim). A head-up display uses a concave mirror built-into the dashboard to project data upward onto the windshield within the driver's view. While it certainly sounds futuristic, the concept actually began over 80 years ago for use in military aircraft.

The idea behind a head-up display is that by projecting important data like current speed and navigation steps onto the lower windshield of a vehicle, a driver won't need to remove their eyes from the road to be informed. During travel, whenever you look elsewhere from the road ahead, such as texting, interacting with the media touchscreen, or making eye contact with a passenger during conversation, you are engaged in a form of distracted driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, not only is distracted driving hazardous, but it was responsible for 3,308 deaths in 2022 alone.