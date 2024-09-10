3 Honda Models With Head-Up Displays
Head-Up Display (HUD) is a technology feature that comes standard on the 2025 Honda Pilot (Elite and Black Edition trim), 2024 Honda Prologue (Elite trim), and the 2024 Honda Accord (Touring Hybrid trim). A head-up display uses a concave mirror built-into the dashboard to project data upward onto the windshield within the driver's view. While it certainly sounds futuristic, the concept actually began over 80 years ago for use in military aircraft.
The idea behind a head-up display is that by projecting important data like current speed and navigation steps onto the lower windshield of a vehicle, a driver won't need to remove their eyes from the road to be informed. During travel, whenever you look elsewhere from the road ahead, such as texting, interacting with the media touchscreen, or making eye contact with a passenger during conversation, you are engaged in a form of distracted driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, not only is distracted driving hazardous, but it was responsible for 3,308 deaths in 2022 alone.
Honda Pilot: Elite and Black Edition
Only the Elite and Black Edition Pilot models come with the head-up display feature, distinguishing them as upper tier offerings. Regarding the Honda Pilot Elite starting at $53,080, you can also expect other enhanced add-ons such as a larger 10.2-inch instrument cluster, both heating and venting in the front seats for added comfort, i-VTM4 all-wheel drive technology, and a panoramic moonroof. Both the Elite and Black Edition offer a robust collection of driver assistance systems that may help prevent collisions and increase driver awareness.
The Black Edition Pilot adds some unique style with dark accents, black alloy wheels, and the signature Black Edition emblem. The interior is packed with even more premium features such as ambient lighting, sunshades, Bose audio system, integrated PA system, and special Black Edition leather-trimmed seating. However, this Honda Pilot model is the least affordable, starting at $54,580. If you are considering this SUV for your next vehicle, there are several things you should know before buying a Honda Pilot (new or used).
Honda Prologue: Elite
The Prologue is an all-new electric vehicle for 2024, and it offers several attractive amenities in addition to the head-up display. While the Prologue line comes in three trims, only the Elite model starting at $57,900 includes the head-up display. We got some hands-on time for our 2024 Honda Prologue review, and uncovered both its advantages and disadvantages when stacked up against the EV competition. The top trim comes with all-wheel drive dual motors, 21-inch alloy wheels that include self-sealing capability, and a sporty drive mode.
The head-up display is far from the only standout technology feature either, with add-ons like an 11-inch digital driver display, 11.3-inch touchscreen media display, and Google integration. While the Honda Prologue may use GM's EV tech, its dashboard decisions are very different. Fortunately, as GM has decided to discontinue the popular Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for an in-house variant, Honda is sticking with the familiar connectivity software.
Honda Accord: Touring Hybrid
If you want the head-up display technology, you can't find it in the latest Accords unless you look at the top-of-the-line Touring Hybrid model. The Accord Touring Hybrid starts at $38,890 and includes many of the same high-end features found across other Honda premium tiers. Our 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review highlighted the sedan's technological strengths and eye-catching style, but cautioned those looking for an adrenaline surge behind the wheel.
The Accord Touring Hybrid offers the largest media touchscreen out of the bunch, with a sizeable 12.3-inches of display real estate. This particular trim is the only one of the Accords that includes both integrated Google technology and a wireless phone charger for added convenience. The downside of this sedan and the other two vehicles on this list is that Honda doesn't allow you to include a head-up display for an added charge in other models. As MotorTrend put it, "Honda's no-options trim structure forces buyers to spend much more if they want premium features, rather than allowing them to purchase features à la carte."