How Does A 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Compare To The First Edition Released In 2005?

The 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid vastly differs from the first Accord Hybrid that debuted in 2005. The 2023 Accord Hybrid marks the eleventh-gen model of one of the most popular four-door family sedans worldwide. On the other hand, the 2005 Honda Accord Hybrid is part of the seventh-gen variant that debuted in 2002. 2005 was also the first time the Accord received a hybrid powertrain.

With four generations between them, the 2023 Accord Hybrid has a size advantage over the 2005 Accord Hybrid. It measures 195.7 inches long and has a 111.4-inch wheelbase, while the 2005 model is 189.5 inches long and has a 107.9-inch wheelbase. The size difference means the 2023 Accord Hybrid offers more room to stretch your legs, while also having 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space. The 2005 Accord Hybrid only provides 102.7 cubic feet of storage room.

Style-wise, the seventh-generation Accord has evolved into one of the most desirable iterations of the model. The eleventh-gen Accord that debuted in 2023 has inherited the basic silhouette of the tenth-gen Accord, but with more dignified, minimalistic curves and lines.

