How Did Honda Land On The Name 'Civic' And What Does It Mean?

The Honda Civic is one of the longest standing names in the automotive world and Honda's longest-running automobile. For over 50 years, it has provided relatively inexpensive transportation, efficient powertrains, and from time to time, it sets lap records around some of the world's most infamous racetracks like the Nürburgring. The Civic offers all sorts of appeal to enthusiast drivers as well as frugal shoppers looking for a reliable and affordable car. But what got us here? How did the Civic get its name?

If you look far enough back in the Civic's history, you'll see "CVCC" emblems in the grille — which sounds a bit like the word Civic, and you might think that's where the name came from, but you'd be wrong. CVCC stands for Compound Vortex Controlled Combustion — the engine that debuted with the first Civic, offering a clean-running powertrain that had no need for a catalytic convertor. But the name Civic, it comes from Honda's plan to create a car "for citizens and cities" – moving through traffic and keeping up with the fast paced life of big cities around the globe. It's a name that comes paired with a mission statement. And for most of Honda's history, it's lived up to the name.