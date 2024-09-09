Is Your PS4 Turning Off By Itself? Here Are 6 Ways To Fix It

After a decade of being in the market, the PlayStation 4 has been sold well over a hundred million times worldwide. Despite the PlayStation 5 launching in 2020, there's still a lot of people who've decided to hold on to their trusty PS4 consoles a bit longer, whether it's for nostalgia or economic reasons. Of course, there are a ton of things the PS4 can do that the PS5 still can't (yet), so that isn't too surprising.

Advertisement

That said, it's important to note that the PS4 isn't without issues. Known problems include corrupted PS4 data and the dreaded blue light of death. Another issue that's still bothering users today occurs when their PlayStation 4 console decides to just turn off by itself. Aside from being quite annoying after you've spent hours in a game that you weren't able to save, a PlayStation console turning off by itself can lead to disastrous consequences, especially if you're in the middle of doing a full reset.

Thankfully, a PlayStation 4 that shuts down on its own isn't necessarily a death sentence for your console. There's a systematic way you can solve this by looking at both the hardware and software for answers. If you're ready to get your PS4 in stable condition again, here are a few methods you can try.

Advertisement