Is Your PS4 Turning Off By Itself? Here Are 6 Ways To Fix It
After a decade of being in the market, the PlayStation 4 has been sold well over a hundred million times worldwide. Despite the PlayStation 5 launching in 2020, there's still a lot of people who've decided to hold on to their trusty PS4 consoles a bit longer, whether it's for nostalgia or economic reasons. Of course, there are a ton of things the PS4 can do that the PS5 still can't (yet), so that isn't too surprising.
That said, it's important to note that the PS4 isn't without issues. Known problems include corrupted PS4 data and the dreaded blue light of death. Another issue that's still bothering users today occurs when their PlayStation 4 console decides to just turn off by itself. Aside from being quite annoying after you've spent hours in a game that you weren't able to save, a PlayStation console turning off by itself can lead to disastrous consequences, especially if you're in the middle of doing a full reset.
Thankfully, a PlayStation 4 that shuts down on its own isn't necessarily a death sentence for your console. There's a systematic way you can solve this by looking at both the hardware and software for answers. If you're ready to get your PS4 in stable condition again, here are a few methods you can try.
Your power cable may be damaged or loose
In some cases, the power cord may be the culprit making your PS4 turn off by itself. Because of this, you should first inspect it for physical damage, like cuts, bends, or bite marks (if you have pets). In addition to causing issues with your console, damaged cables can also be a fire or shock hazard.
Next, you should check if there are any weak or loose connections on your console or the power source ports, which can happen if you accidentally pull on the cables. If your console is currently plugged into a power strip, you can also opt to plug it into a proper wall outlet, which eliminates the power strip as the possible cause.
Unfortunately, Sony doesn't sell the 2-prong PS4 power cord via its official channels, so unless your console is still under warranty, you'll need to settle for ones made by third-party cable manufacturers. Thankfully, there are some tried-and-tested sellers on Amazon and other storefronts, like TPLTECH, whose AC power cords for PS4 hold a 4.8/5 rating across nearly 19,000 reviews. Depending on what length you prefer — options range from 3 feet to 15 feet — you can expect to shell out $6.99 to $12.99 for a new one.
You could be having HDMI issues
Sometimes, your PS4 can appear as if it's turning off, but the console itself is still powered. When this happens, the issue could be the connection between your PS4 and its intended display, whether that's a TV or projector. Previously, Sony introduced the HDMI Device Link feature, which is designed to help make the PS4 startup with your TV feel seamless, but it can also occasionally cause problems. To confirm for yourself if this is the reason behind yours, here's how to disable it.
Once you launch your PS4, press the up button on your controller to reveal the menu. On the right side of the screen, select Settings > System. Next to "Enable HDMI Device Link," uncheck the box.
Alternatively, you can check if your HDMI cable itself has problems by using it with other devices. If you've had your PlayStation 4 for over a decade (and improperly stored it), there's a chance that the exposed ends of the HDMI cable have been damaged. Although Sony doesn't sell official PS4 HDMI cables, it's relatively easy to find one in your local electronics store. Take note, there are different generations of HDMI cables, so you'll want to find one that best fits your PS4 console. That means at least a high speed HDMI (HDMI 1.4) cable, while PlayStation 4 Pro owners are better off getting the HDMI 2.0 or later.
Check if your PS4 is overheating
Most electronic devices have a safe operating temperature, which is basically the range wherein it can work without compromising its internal components. For the PlayStation 4, Sony says that range is between 5 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius (or roughly 41 degrees Fahrenheit to 95 degrees Fahrenheit). You should generally avoid being too close to either end of the spectrum. Although this internal temperature isn't always visible from the outside, one common way to know that it's overheating is if your PS4 turns off by itself.
Although it can be annoying, your PS4 console suddenly shutting down when it's too hot is just another way it's trying to protect itself. If you don't know how to start cooling it, check out our list of ways to fix an overheating PlayStation 4, such as moving it to a less hot location, improving ventilation, or giving it a break from use. In some cases, it may need more advanced repairs, like internal cleaning or thermal paste replacement.
If you have the extra budget, you can even snag some PS4 cooling fans. Some brands like ElecGear have auto cooling fan models for the PS4 ($17.98), PS4 Slim ($19.98) and PS4 Pro ($21.98). If you want something more multi-functional, you can try the OIVO PS4 Stand Cooling Fan ($29.98), which has a 4.5 star rating across 45,000 Amazon reviews and also offers charging ports for your DualShock controllers and slots for your game cases.
Updating your software might help
Most of the time, software updates are designed to make your console run better and faster. That is, of course, when they don't have bugs that make your console suddenly shut off. Thankfully, Sony is quick to send updates for any known issues and makes it easy to update your PlayStation 4 software once you're connected to the Internet. If your console refuses to stay powered long enough to complete the software update the regular way, you can lessen the window and expedite the process by doing the update via USB thumb drive.
On your PC or Mac, go to the Sony PlayStation website. Under "How to update the PS4 console system software," click "PS4 console update file." Wait for the update to download, which should be named "PS4UPDATE.PUP" in all capital letters. Plug in a USB to your computer, which is formatted in either FAT32 or exFAT, and create folder named "UPDATE". Transfer the "PS4UPDATE.PUP" into the folder and plug the USB into your PS4. Then launch the console in Safe Mode by pressing and holding the Power button. With your PS4 controller, select Update System Software > Update from USB Storage Device > OK.
During this process, you may encounter storage issues when trying to update your PlayStation 4 console. If you're not ready to part with your games and their data just yet, there are plenty of PS4-compatible external hard drives you can add.
Restart or reset your PS4
While it sounds a little silly, the solution to a PS4 shutting off by itself can simply be turning it on and off properly. On your PS4 main menu, press the up button on your DualShock Controller to reveal the menu. On the right most section of the screen, select Power. Then select Power Options and Turn off PS4.
Afterward, wait a few minutes before turning your PlayStation 4 console back on again. In the future, it's important to make sure that you shut down your PS4 console properly after every use. If you don't, you're at risk of bricking it and introducing more issues in the future. That said, if you reach this point but still aren't able to keep your PS4 on, a more drastic method you can take is to factory reset your console. Go back to the menu and select Settings > Initialisation. In this section, you'll be able to choose between Quick or Full.
Take note that while the Full reset option can guarantee a fresh out-of-the-box feel, it can take several hours to finish depending on how packed your console is. Unfortunately, this isn't ideal if you're gambling with how much time you have before your console shuts down on its own because shutting off your console during this process can damage it, according to the PlayStation 4 User Guide.
Check for hardware issues
Unfortunately, there's always a chance that a pesky hardware issue is behind your PlayStation 4's penchant for turning off when it's not supposed to. This could either be due to natural wear-and-tear or an issue straight from the factory. Some common problems that may affect your console's ability to stay on are issues with the Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) soldering, hard drive failure, or the fan.
If you suspect that your PlayStation 4 is encountering issues beyond your personal DIY capabilities, you may want to get in touch with Sony for support. Not only will they be able to guide you with other advice on how to resolve your console issues, but they may also be able to help you navigate repair and replacement options for your specific device. To do this, you can go to the PlayStation Support website and select Hardware & Repairs > Consoles > PS4. Next, in the lower-right portion of the screen, click Ask a PlayStation Expert. Then, follow the rest of the instructions on the screen.
The PS4 has been around for a long time, and while it's a beloved console for a reason, it's important to weigh the effort and costs of having it fixed versus upgrading to the latest generation. While the PS5 isn't exactly cheap, it's definitely a pretty amazing console in its own right.