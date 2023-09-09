How To Update The System Software On Your PS4

Regular system updates are often a necessity with modern video game consoles, including the PlayStation 4 — which is still going strong despite its age and the availability of the PS5. Said system updates provide a number of changes and improvements, including everything from boosting the PlayStation's overall performance to adding functionality like new device support for Remote Play.

Generally, updating your PS4 system software shouldn't require much work on your part. As long as your console is connected to the internet, you should see a prompt for each new update as they become available. When that happens all you have to do is scroll through the provided information and accept the download, then wait for your PS4 to install everything and restart.

However, it's possible that your system update may get stuck, or your PS4 may not have an online connection for one reason or another. If you run into problems with downloading or accessing the newest system update, here's what you can do.