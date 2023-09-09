How To Update The System Software On Your PS4
Regular system updates are often a necessity with modern video game consoles, including the PlayStation 4 — which is still going strong despite its age and the availability of the PS5. Said system updates provide a number of changes and improvements, including everything from boosting the PlayStation's overall performance to adding functionality like new device support for Remote Play.
Generally, updating your PS4 system software shouldn't require much work on your part. As long as your console is connected to the internet, you should see a prompt for each new update as they become available. When that happens all you have to do is scroll through the provided information and accept the download, then wait for your PS4 to install everything and restart.
However, it's possible that your system update may get stuck, or your PS4 may not have an online connection for one reason or another. If you run into problems with downloading or accessing the newest system update, here's what you can do.
Restarting a stuck system software download
In the event that your PS4 is online and does normally take care of system updates for you, but the download gets stuck, you'll have to manually restart the process.
- From the PS4's main menu, press Up on the directional pad to access the system menu, then select Notifications.
- Highlight the system update file and press the Options button to open a pop-up menu on the right side of the screen, then select Delete and push the X button.
- Press the Circle (O) button until you've exited the Notifications menu, then scroll to the right of the system menu and select Settings.
- Select System Software Update to restart the system software download from the beginning.
If the download continues to fail on you, make sure your PS4 is connected to the internet and that your internet service is running smoothly. It's also possible that the issue could be on Sony's end, in which case you may have to wait for a few minutes (or longer) and try again later.
Manually updating your PS4's system software
Without an internet connection for your PS4, you won't be able to rely on automatic updates or direct downloads. Instead, you're going to have to manually install the update with a USB thumb drive formatted as FAT32.
- Plug the USB drive into your computer (Mac or PC) and open it, then create a folder named PS4 on it.
- Inside the PS4 folder, create another folder titled UPDATE.
- Download the latest PS4 update file from Sony, and be sure to either save the file as "PS4UPDATE.PUP" or rename it once the download is complete.
- Save or move the PS4UPDATE.PUP file into the UPDATE folder on the USB drive, then eject and remove the drive from your computer once the transfer is complete.
- With the PS4 turned off, plug the USB drive into one of the console's USB ports.
- Press and hold the PS4 Power button until you hear a second beep, then release. This will start the console in Safe Mode.
- In Safe Mode, select the Update System Software option (it should be the third one on the list).
- Select Update from USB Storage Device, then select OK to confirm.
- Wait for the installation to complete.
If the file isn't being recognized by your PS4, there might be a problem with its name or the name of one of the folders on the USB drive. Make sure all of the names are spelled and capitalized correctly, then try again.