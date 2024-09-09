How To Connect Two Controllers To A PS5 At The Same Time

The PS5 DualSense wireless controller is one of the console's greatest features. It has adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, built-in speakers, and a microphone, making it one of the most advanced gaming controllers ever made. The pairing process for a single controller is simple. You just plug it into the console with the included USB-C cable and press the PS button in the center of the controller. This should cause the DualSense to check for a firmware update (if it doesn't already have the latest version) and sync to your PS5. But what do you do when you want to synchronize a second controller?

Online multiplayer has grown exponentially over the last couple of console generations, but there's still something special about grabbing a second controller and sitting down for a bit of couch co-op or PVP. Whether you're in the mood for a shooter, a fighting game, a co-op puzzle game, or a side-scrolling beat 'em up, there are lots of different titles that require the use of a second controller. The process for pairing a second controller isn't quite as intuitive as the process for a single controller, but it's still pretty simple if you know where to look.