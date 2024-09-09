How To Connect Two Controllers To A PS5 At The Same Time
The PS5 DualSense wireless controller is one of the console's greatest features. It has adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, built-in speakers, and a microphone, making it one of the most advanced gaming controllers ever made. The pairing process for a single controller is simple. You just plug it into the console with the included USB-C cable and press the PS button in the center of the controller. This should cause the DualSense to check for a firmware update (if it doesn't already have the latest version) and sync to your PS5. But what do you do when you want to synchronize a second controller?
Online multiplayer has grown exponentially over the last couple of console generations, but there's still something special about grabbing a second controller and sitting down for a bit of couch co-op or PVP. Whether you're in the mood for a shooter, a fighting game, a co-op puzzle game, or a side-scrolling beat 'em up, there are lots of different titles that require the use of a second controller. The process for pairing a second controller isn't quite as intuitive as the process for a single controller, but it's still pretty simple if you know where to look.
Activate a second controller in the Settings menu
As mentioned previously, the method for pairing a single controller is pretty simple. This same method won't work for adding a second controller, however. To do that, you will need to first synch one controller and then use that controller to navigate the PS5's Settings menu.
- Pair the first controller by attaching it to the PS5 with the included USB-C cable and turning it on.
- Make sure that the player indicator on the second, unpaired controller is turned off. If this is not the case, you will need to press and hold the PS button in the center of the controller until it turns off.
- Pick up the first controller which should already be paired. Select the Settings option from the PS5's Home menu. Once inside you will need to select the Accessories tab, followed by General, and then finally Bluetooth Accessories.
- Pick up the second controller again. Press and hold the Create button and the PS button at the same time. This will cause the light bar to blink as the controller enters Bluetooth pairing mode. In just a few seconds, you should see the controller pop up as an option on the console's Bluetooth Accessories menu.
- Go back to the first controller and select the new option to pair the new controller to your PS5.
This should cause the light bar on the second controller to blink again and then you will see a player indicator light turn on, letting you know that the controller is paired.
Troubleshooting
If you've followed the instructions above then you should now be able to use both DualSense controllers with your PS5 at the same time. That said, there are a few things that can cause problems with the pairing process. If you were unable to connect the second controller, start by plugging it in and making sure that it's charged.
If you are still having trouble pairing your second controller, then the next thing you should try is updating the controller's firmware. You can update the PS5 using a PC by downloading the latest version of the firmware from PlayStation's website and installing it manually, but the simpler method is to plug it into the PS5, turn it on, and then navigate to the Settings menu.
- Go to the Accessories tab once again.
- This time, select Controller (General).
- Select the option called DualSense Wireless Controller Device Software. The update will initiate if one is available.
Those who are still having trouble can try resetting it by using a paper clip, toothpick, or fine-tipped pen to press the recessed reset button on the back of the controller. If none of this works, then you may need to contact the manufacturer to look into next steps.