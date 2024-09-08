How To Put Your PS5 In Performance Mode (And Why You Should)

So now that you know how to put your PS5 in performance mode, let's talk about a few of the reasons why you might actually want to give up 4K resolution in exchange for a few extra frames. But in order to do that, we should first discuss what a frame rate is.

Just like with film, video game visuals are actually made up of countless still images. The more images that a GPU can produce per second, the smoother and more life-like the motion in the game will appear. There is a common myth that the human eye can only see 60 frames per second, and so anything faster than that is pointless. This simply isn't true. The human eye doesn't see in terms of FPS at all, and it can certainly perceive when video motion is blurry on a screen.

Faster frame rates keep the motion in your game looking smooth when there is rapid movement on the screen. This is particularly important in games with a lot of fast-paced action. First-person shooters and racing games typically benefit the most from faster frame rates, but even action RPGs like "Spider-Man," "Elden Ring," or "God of War" have noticeably cleaner visuals in scenes with a lot of motion if your console is producing more frames. It isn't just about making sure your games look good though faster frame rates can also affect your performance in competitive games.

