How To Turn Off Keyboard Vibrations On Your Android Phone

You've probably noticed your phone's virtual keyboard vibrating as you typed out messages or filled in forms online. This vibration, often called haptic feedback, is designed to make typing feel more tactile and responsive, imitating the experience of typing on a physical keyboard. The experience is meant to be subtle, but enough to confirm you've successfully pressed the key without you having to constantly check the screen to make sure the phone is receiving your input. In theory, this minimal feedback should improve your phone typing experience. However, as with all things, that might not always be the case.

If you're especially sensitive to vibrations, you might find the constant feedback off-putting. The good news is that whether your go-to Android phone is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Samsung Galaxy S34 Ultra, or another model or brand, you can turn off keyboard vibrations. Once you've turned off keyboard vibrations, you might find your typing experience smoother, and your phone's battery should last a little longer.