The 8 Most Expensive Samsung Products Ever Produced
Samsung is one of the most recognized names in consumer electronics. With its diverse array of products ranging from mobile devices to household appliances to entertainment systems, Samsung remains a popular one-stop shop for tech fans and average buyers alike. But while most of the company's products are relatively affordable, Samsung is still home to some outrageously priced items.
From high-end smart phones to luxurious wall ovens, Samsung has no shortage of items that would send you may be shocked to learn how much some Samsung products go for. The reasoning behind their jaw-dropping price tags varies, whether it's due to an aesthetically pleasing design, an innovative function, or the versatility to be used in more than one type of scenario. No matter the reason, the most expensive Samsung products, like other luxury tech gadgets, have an undeniable allure to them. With technology being expensive as is, getting your hands on a product that's valued highly can be seen as a status symbol.
Of course, the number one reason you should buy any tech product is if it will genuinely aid in your day-to-day life. So, are Samsung's most expensive items just as valuable as their price tags suggest? We'll be answering that question by looking at the highest priced Samsung devices and appliances across it's many categories and trying to decide if they're truly worth busting out your checkbook for.
23 cu. ft. Family Hub Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex refrigerator - $4,599
Among Samsung's many innovative smart home products, the company carries some of the most advanced refrigerator models on the market today. While spending a ton on something you use to store your leftover spaghetti may seem ridiculous, smart fridges can be an energy-efficient and interactive alternative to traditional refrigerators. With that in mind, does Samsung's most expensive fridge possess the performance to justify its mighty price tag?
The Samsung 23 cubic-foot Family Hub Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex will certainly take a sizable bite out of your bank account, costing $4,599. This is one of three Smart Counter Depth refrigerators you'll find on the product page, the others being the $3,899 Beverage Center model and the $3,499 Auto Fill Water Pitcher model. The feature that sets the most expensive model apart is the touchscreen Family Hub display. Admittedly, it's a handy-sounding and versatile feature, with the ability to help you plan out recipes, request orders, and even play music. As impressive as that may sound, we wouldn't blame you for being skeptical, as many of these functions can easily be accomplished with a tablet or similar device. Nevertheless, customers largely seem to think this fridge is worth the price, with it sporting a 4.4 star rating average.
Bespoke 30 Microwave Combination Wall Oven - $5,249
High-end refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, and other kitchen items from Samsung certainly don't come cheap. So what happens when Samsung chooses to combine two items into one? As you can imagine, it'll be expensive. Such is the case for the Bespoke 30" Microwave Combination Wall Oven, which goes for $5,249.
The most obvious draw of this appliance is having these two powerful tools in one convenient package. There are a wide array of flexible cooking options with this setup, including advanced steam cooking, airy frying, and dual convection capabilities that allow you to cook more than one meal at the same time. The appliance can be controlled and monitored through the use of a built-in control panel on the LCD screen, which allows you to see cooking progress and control various functions.
For even further control, you can use the SmartThings mobile app to search for recipe and meal ideas, activate functions, and even keep an eye on the appliance's energy usage.
The Premiere 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector - $6,799.98
While many people are more than satisfied firing up Netflix on any old TV, others like to take their entertainment to the next level. If you have the money, why not splurge a bit on your home entertainment experience to have it more closely resemble that of being in a theater? Samsung's LPU9D 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector is a device made for serious entertainment buffs with some seriously deep pockets.
At $6,799.98, it may not cost quite as much as some of Samsung's more traditional TVs, but it's still far out of reach for most individuals. Depending on how far you have it away from the wall, the projector offers a display that can be anything from 100 to 130 inches. It also sports Samsung Vision Boost and HDR10+ technology for improved color and contrast. Additionally, the device employs AI upscaling to further enhance movies and shows by having them play in 4K.
While there are no reviews on Samsung's official website, it seems to be a hit with buyers elsewhere. It sports a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average on Amazon and a 4.4 average on Best Buy, with customers loving the pristine quality of the display, although some have had minor complaints regarding sound capabilities.
Samsung SUR40 for Microsoft Surface - $8,400
If Samsung hasn't hesitated to throw some hefty prices on more common household tech products, you can bet that its more elaborate offerings for businesses don't come cheap. This was no exception in early 2012 when Samsung started shipping the second-generation Surface in the form of a SUR40 multitouch table.
The display alone cost $8,400, which went up to $9,049 if you opted to also get it as a tabletop with a stand. It's easy to see what the buzz was all about, as this impressive touchscreen tabletop device sported some fanciful features and functions. The star of the show was its 40-inch HD LCD display encased in a large, strong sheet of Gorilla Glass that had the ability to recognize up to 50 contact points simultaneously. This is largely thanks to its implementation of Microsoft Surface 2.0, allowing Samsung to utilize Microsoft's advanced PixelSense technology to power its versatile touchscreen capabilities.
This opened the floodgates for a wide array of interactive functions and app uses, helping the tool receive considerable attention at that year's Consumer Electronics Show, where it took home the CES Best Innovations Award. If you're hoping to get your hands on this device, you're out of luck, as it is no longer sold by Samsung.
114 inch 4K MicroLED TV - $149,999.99
It's not uncommon to find Samsung TVs priced well above $4,000, with some even reaching between $20,000 and $40,000. But that's chump change compared to money you'll need to get your hands on one of the most expensive consumer products you'll find from Samsung today, the 114" Class MICRO LED TV.
So just how expensive is this luxury entertainment item? Well, let's just say that you probably need to be in a completely different tax bracket than most to consider this an impulse purchase. Currently, this TV costs a staggering total of $149,999.99. Of course, if that's too much to pay upfront, you could also go with the more bite-sized four-part payment plan — of $37,500 every two weeks. Its massive screen projects more than 8 million points of light, displayed using specialized tiny LEDs. It also possesses some innovative features, such as the ability to display four screens simultaneously and 4K resolution with Micro AI processing.
Finding legitimate reviews for the 114 inch model outside of reactions from tech events is like looking for a needle in a haystack, making it difficult to judge its value. The closest we can find are mostly positive reviews from platforms such as The Verge and Business Insider for smaller Samsung Micro LEDs, although these too mostly come from events such as CES. Hopefully this points towards the 114-inch model garnering a reputation similar to that of Samsung's highest-rated TVs.
SGR-A1 - $200,000
In its decades of existence, Samsung has been responsible for more than just phones and refrigerators. You may be surprised to learn that the tech giant has also had a hand in military and video surveillance technology. In 2010, former Samsung subsidiary Samsung Techwin worked alongside Korea University to develop a machine unlike anything before, with the $200,000 SGR-A1.
This machine-gun-toting robot was designed to aid troops monitoring the demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea. Development started in 2003, and trials took place in 2010. Not only were they made to assist the military, the SGR-A1s could take the place of guards in certain conditions. They came equipped with advanced heat sensors to detect intruders, loud alarms to notify guards, and the ability to fire machine guns and grenade launchers at enemies up to two miles away.
It's unknown how many of these mean machines were produced, or how many guard the border today. Samsung Techwin was sold to the South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group in 2014.
The Wall - $16,000 per panel
If a 114-inch TV isn't enough for your fancy, why not get something that will really make an impression? As its name implies, Samsung's The Wall is a massive screen with the ability to be expanded out to extraordinary lengths. Getting your hands on this device will require plenty of room in your viewing space — and your wallet.
The wall was mainly produced for businesses, control rooms, and studios, and is made up of modular tiles that can be linked together and expanded. Each of these panels sports a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels, meaning you'll need over a dozen if you're looking to get 4K quality. Each panel costs $16,000, with some resellers reportedly selling them for as much as $23,000 each. As a result, you could be paying anywhere between $250,000 and $300,000 for a full set, and even more if you're looking to add more panels.
It's hard not to call this anything less than state-of-the-art. From being used on film sets for virtual production to creating 360-degree theater experiences, there seems to be no limit to what the Wall can do. Currently, two Wall models are available, and you'll have to contact a Samsung representative to buy one.
K9 Thunder - $11 million
As we noted earlier, Samsung has occasionally been involved in the creation of advanced military technology. But if you thought that the SGR-A1's $200,000 price tag was extreme, it's nothing compared to what's possibly the most expensive item produced by Samsung — the K9 Thunder.
This immense 155 mm self-propelled howitzer makes everything else on this list seem like a bargain, with a total cost of $11 million. This is another military device developed in part by Samsung Techwin. The weapon was first developed in the late 1980s and wouldn't be officially unveiled until the following decade. It has since been revered as a superior piece of military technology, with a powerful turbodiesel engine that exerts 1,000 horsepower and a firing range of well over 30 miles using propelled shells. While primarily used by South Korea, the K9 Thunder has also been adopted by other countries, including Turkey, Finland, and India.