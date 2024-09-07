5 Of The Most Famous Movie And TV Mopars

Chrysler coined the term "Mopar" in the 1930s to sell its brand-new product, antifreeze. The new brand — a portmanteau of the words "motor" and "parts" — was soon broadened to cover Chrysler's entire line of parts and accessories. It later came to be used as a catch-all for the company's cars as well. That initially included Chrysler's core three brands: Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth.

Ram trucks began as Dodge models but were spun off into their own division in 2009. When Chrysler acquired American Motors and its holdings in 1987, it regarded Jeep as the main prize in that transaction and quickly let AMC itself fade away. Fiat and Chrysler merged in 2009, and the newly established Fiat Chrysler joined up with the Peugeot group to form Stellantis a few years ago. The Jeep brand was readily welcomed into the Mopar fold, but few auto enthusiasts consider Fiat, Peugeot, or its companion brands as being under that same umbrella. AMC's abandonment by Chrysler immediately after its acquisition also excludes that label from the mix, leaving only Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, Ram, and Jeep as bona fide Mopar auto brands.

These labels each have their own long history, including use in thousands of films and television shows. Here's a rundown of some of the most famous Mopar models to have a moment under the Hollywood lights.