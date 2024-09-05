How To Find The MAC Address On Your PS5

At a starting price point of $399, there are several reasons to buy a PS5 — including the combination of a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 graphics that make it one of the cheapest ways to enjoy 4K gaming at high refresh rates. It also comes with ray tracing technology that adds a flair of realism to games that support it.

Modern consoles like the PS5 also come equipped with fast Wi-Fi chips and gigabit Ethernet ports, since games have largely transitioned into digital copies that require frequent updates to add new content and fix bugs. While the PS5 should work just fine out of the box, it might need an additional bit of network tinkering in some cases.

When configuring a new device to work in an existing network environment, the MAC address is one of the most handy pieces of information you can extract — and here's how you can find it on your PS5 console in just a few steps.