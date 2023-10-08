Everyone With An Android Phone Should Have An OCR App Installed - Here's Why

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a technology that digitizes the printed or handwritten text on any image, whether a photo or a scanned document. This digitized text then becomes readily available for use in electronic documents, allowing for actions like copying, pasting, and editing. Following this concept, OCR apps take in a text-filled digital input (either a photo captured by the phone camera or an image from the user's gallery), scan the picture for text, and finally convert this text to a digital format. You can then copy and paste it to your word processor of choice (e.g., Google Docs, Microsoft Word). The versatility of OCR apps also goes beyond basic text conversion. Depending on the specific app, you can translate the text, click on it (if it's a URL), export it to PDF, and use it as input for a text-to-speech tool.

What makes an OCR app a must-install on your Android device is the convenience and productivity boost it brings. You no longer have to spend hours manually typing the text to use it digitally — you can easily transform it into an editable, digital format within seconds. This can come in handy when taking notes from a whiteboard for class, extracting your expenses from printed receipts, and acquiring information from business and ID cards. The process becomes faster, and the output is more accurate, making such tasks much more manageable.