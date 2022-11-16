The Easiest Ways To Fix A PS5 That Won't Connect To Wi-Fi

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most widely-desired items on wish lists ahead of the holiday shopping season. Despite being in a headlock with Microsoft's Xbox Series X amidst the global chip shortage, the almost equally powerful PS5 is a strong contender for anyone looking to upgrade to the next generation of gaming. Granted, Sony's console doesn't offer the day-one Xbox Game Studios releases included in Xbox Game Pass, but when we reviewed the PS5's DualSense controller back in November 2020, we made a note of its exemplary haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in speaker functionality. All of these make the PlayStation 5 a fantastic system for playing multiplayer games like "Fortnite" and "Deathloop" given their deep integration of such features.

There's only one problem: some PS5s aren't working as intended. Several Reddit users have reported their PlayStation 5 consoles refuse to connect to the internet, making any and all multiplayer gaming impossible in the interim. I can corroborate their experiences since my own PlayStation 5 stubbornly refused to speak to my modem until I hardwired it via Ethernet and updated it to the latest firmware. However, everyone's device is a bit different, and your mileage may vary.

In any case, a PS5 that refuses to connect to the net is a PS5 that's deprived of many key features, such as the ability to access your game library via the PlayStation Network — this is an absolute must if you're the owner of a Digital Edition console which doesn't contain a disc drive at all, and, as a result, is reliant entirely on digital downloads. Fortunately, there are a number of troubleshooting steps you can take when attempting to fix your PS5's internet connection.