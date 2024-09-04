How Daylight's 'Live Paper' Display Works (And How It's Different Than E Ink)

Early in 2014, an upstart named Daylight Computer Company revealed a tablet called DC-1. The company proudly labeled it as "the world's first 60fps paper-like computer." Its CEO, Anjan Katta, has repeatedly marketed it as an intelligent computing machine that offers a distraction-free reading and sketching experience without putting strain on the eyes and eliminating blue light exposure that is claimed to mess with our sleep rhythms.

Advertisement

Now, the impact of blue light on sleep cycles is debatable, but staring at a warmer monochrome screen definitely feels easier on the eyes, unlike an OLED blasting a million colors or your eyeball at over a thousand nits. Daylight's answer is a tablet running a heavily modified version of Android, but on a monochrome screen. Now, you might say there are a ton of black and white panels out there, such as millions of those cheap Kindles with an electronic ink display in the hands of customers across the world. But there are a couple of crucial differences here.

The DC-1's paper-like screen is sunlit, which means during daytime, it merely reflects the natural light to display content on it. The result is a natural reading experience on a matte glass surface that is also ideal for sketching using a stylus. For night reading, there's an optional amber backlight system, which the company touts as eye-friendly. Daylight Computer Company calls it the Live Paper, and touts a set of crucial benefits that set it apart from a conventional E Ink screen.

Advertisement