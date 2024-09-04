5 Of The Best Food Tracking Apps In 2024

Even with the rise of food tracking apps, one of the best out there is still a program that predates smartphones by many decades. Weight Watchers has been around since the 1960s, and it is founded on the principle of knowing how much you are eating rather than exactly what you are eating.

After you have imported your weight, height, weight loss goals, and other information into the WeightWatchers Program app, which is available for iOS and Android, it will then allot you a certain amount of Smartpoints per day. These Smartpoints can then be allocated however you wish for your meals and snacks. Every single food item is given a point value based on the item's calories, saturated fat, protein, and dietary fiber. This gives you a bit more flexibility in your daily caloric intake because these other factors play important roles as well.

The app goes beyond tracking food too. Once you sign up, you will have access to thousands of different recipes that can help reduce the number of points for a certain meal you like based on how it is made or just meals that you have never made before. There is also a community of coaches and users to connect with on your dieting journey. Weight Watchers also offers a plan specific to people who have diabetes, and recently, they have implemented a plan featuring a GLP-1 weight loss drug as well. Weight Watchers charges $23 per month for its service, but currently it has an offer for $10 per month if you sign up for a year long commitment.

