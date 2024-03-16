5 Must Have iPhone Apps For Foodies In 2024

If you are someone who finds themselves cooking quite a lot at home, you need a good place to store all of your recipes. These aren't just the recipes that you have created yourself by experimenting in the kitchen but also all of the recipes you have found on various food websites that you have tried and enjoyed. One of the best apps for this out there is Samsung Food. While this officially launched in August of 2023, the bones of this app have been around for much longer, having previously been named Whisk before being acquired by Samsung.

While importing your own recipes is quite easy, Samsung Food really shines in the ease with which you can add recipes from other websites. On an iPhone, you are able to enable a browser share extension for Samsung Food, so if you are on a food website with a recipe, you can quickly add it to your recipe library with just a couple of taps. If you don't want the extension, you can also copy and paste the recipe's URL into Samsung Food for the same result. The app itself also has a bunch of recipes for you to discover as well.

Along with recipe management, Samsung Food also has excellent features for creating grocery lists and meal planning for the week. This is all free, but if you wish, you can sign up for Samsung Food+ to monitor your macros, receive personalized meal plans, and have no ads on the app.