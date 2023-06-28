DoorDash Unleashes A Ton Of App Updates, Begins Offering Hourly Rate For Dashers

This major DoorDash update is meant to take a three-pronged approach to improving the service; targeting consumers, Dashers, and merchants who list their businesses on the app.

Celebrating our 10th anniversary with new ways to order, more flexibility for Dashers, and more opportunities for merchants to grow. 🥳 🎂 Did somebody say ✨ multiple carts ✨ pic.twitter.com/AFNC6pe8Ht — DoorDash (@DoorDash) June 28, 2023

For consumers, the app has introduced dedicated tabs for retail and grocery, a universal search feature for scoping out the entirety of available DoorDash-supported products, a browse tab for window shopping, and the ability to load up multiple different shopping carts. Consumers in the United States, Canada, and Australia will also be receiving SNAP/EBT payment options for grocery delivery from chains like ALDI and Safeway.

For Dashers, the app offers both the usual pay per order option and a new hourly pay rate, letting Dashers choose which they want when they start a new Dash. This will allow Dashers to make a fixed of money even on less attractive orders. Dashers can also use the new "Dash Along the Way" feature to quickly take on orders in the midst of an active Dash. In the interest of Dasher safety, the app is also adding location sharing for up to five contacts, so family or trusted friends can find them in an emergency.

Finally, for merchants, the app will offer personalized suggestions for improving the order and pickup process, as well as resources for setting up reward programs to encourage repeat business from customers (and repeat Dashing). DoorDash is also giving merchants access to its Storefront development platform, allowing them to add custom elements to order pages.