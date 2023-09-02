5 Free Android Apps You Need In The Kitchen

Keeping your homemade recipes in a physical notebook is seemingly the most convenient thing to do until you're looking for a specific dish and have to sift through hundreds of pages. For better recipe management, use COOKmate instead. This recipe organizer app is designed to store all your favorite culinary creations and make recipe retrieval as easy as pie (pun intended).

When you add your recipes to the app, you can include not only the name, picture, ingredients, and steps but also other relevant details like category (e.g., main course, appetizer, dessert), tag, cooking time, nutritional information, and even your personal star rating of the dish. On top of the recipes you made yourself, COOKmate lets you add recipes from third-party sources like cooking blogs and digital cookbooks.

Another handy feature of the app is the meal planner. It's essentially a calendar where you can schedule what dishes you'd like to prepare for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks for the upcoming days. Once you have your meal plan ready, COOKmate can create a customized shopping list based on the ingredients found in your scheduled recipes. No need to write down every single item —just tap on the shopping bag icon, and you're all set.

A downside of COOKmate is that the free version only allows you a maximum of 60 recipes and one shopping list. You'll also be dealing with ads constantly cluttering the interface. You'd have to upgrade to remove these limitations.