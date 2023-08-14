5 Of The Best Organization Apps On Android To Help Simplify Your Daily Life

According to Backlinko, the average person has at least eight social media accounts. Unless you're using the same password for all of your accounts, you may struggle to memorize every single one. Sure, you can always go the traditional route and list down your accounts and passwords on a note on your phone. However, security-wise, that really isn't a great idea. Thankfully, there are tons of safe password manager apps you can choose from, among the leading ones being 1Password.

1Password lets you store not only the login credentials for your online accounts (e.g., social media, email, shopping site) but also other information that needs securing. This includes your bank accounts, credit cards, software licenses, medical records, social security numbers, and even your wireless router. All these items can be organized into custom "vaults," so you can have separate categories for your home-related passwords, work passwords, and personal passwords. You can also sort through your items by categories and tags to find the credentials you need faster.

On top of its organizational features, 1Password also comes complete with a Watchtower that offers you insights into how secure your data is. It gives you a score indicating your password strength and tells you which of your accounts haven't been protected with two-factor authentication. Although you can't use 1Password without subscribing to a monthly or annual account, you can try it for free for two weeks.