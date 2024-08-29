What's The Range Of A Honda EV Plus & What Kind Of Motor Was Under The Hood?

Unbeknownst to many, the Honda e was not the automaker's first electric car. It began conceptualizing a battery-electric vehicle in 1987 after General Motors and its solar-powered Sun Racer took the win at the inaugural World Solar Challenge. Still, there's a problem: Nobody at Honda knew where to begin. However, with Honda being Honda, it took whatever existing technology was available and improved it.

Advertisement

First, Honda engineers developed a DC brushless motor that was small enough to be used in a car. Back then, no commercially available electric motor was small, yet powerful enough to propel a vehicle. In addition, Honda's decision to employ a DC brushless motor was unusual for the era, but its efforts were fruitful after many years of development.

Honda is all about efficiency, and its test simulations have shown that a DC motor was the way to go at the time. When Honda launched its first electric car — the EV Plus — in small quantities from 1997 to 1999, Honda brass called it "the finest EV in the world" with its 49 kW DC brushless motor that churned out 66 horsepower. Moreover, it took the Honda EV Plus' debut for competitors to begin noticing the benefits of DC electric motors for automotive applications.

Advertisement