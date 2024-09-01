5 Adobe Lightroom Features That Will Level Up Your Photo Editing

Color grading is like creating your own filter from scratch. It's a technical process that allows you to add color tints to the tonal values in your photo: the shadows, midtones, and highlights. If you're a new-ish photographer and these terms sound like Greek, here's a quick breakdown: shadows are the darker areas of an image, midtones are the shades of gray, and highlights are the brightest parts. Tweak these three to change the mood or vibe of your original photo, or to create a new focal point. Adding more light can make the image feel more vibrant and positive, reducing the exposure will give it a more dramatic feel, and adjusting midtones will change its warmth or coolness.

Advertisement

Because you can adjust the lighting and colors of your photos beyond what was originally captured, color grading offers significantly more creative flexibility. It's especially useful for visual projects like portfolios or social media feeds, as it helps you create a cohesive, personalized aesthetic across all your images.

To get started, import a photo into the app, then select Edit > Color > Grading. Use each of the three color wheels to change the tint of its respective tonal range. Two small circles will pop up on a color wheel when you make an adjustment. Drag the colored one outside the circle to adjust hue, and the hollow one in the center of the wheel to adjust saturation. Scroll up to use the sliders below to get a seamless blend of all the areas you're editing.

Advertisement

If you want to try your hands at pro-level color grading, you can explore one of the thousands of in-depth tutorials available on YouTube. Don't be afraid to practice, experiment, and make mistakes. You can always undo any changes you're not happy with.