How to turn off RTT calling on your Android phone

Your Android phone comes with quite a few accessibility features that are designed to make it easier for people with disabilities to use. RTT, or real-time text calling, helps people with hearing or speech difficulties communicate over the phone. RTT isn't a phone call in the traditional sense. Instead, when RTT is activated, the participants in a phone call send each other texts in real time instead of communicating with their voices. Unlike regular text messages, RTT calls are instantaneous, meaning there's no delay between when you type a character and the other person seeing it. You don't even have to press the send key as you typically would with SMS, chats, and other types of messaging. That's because RTT calling is meant to replicate a real-time conversation rather than the back and forth of regular texting, where it's often unclear when the person will respond.

Advertisement

Whether you own the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or another Android brand, if you bought your phone in the US within the past few years, it's equipped with RTT thanks to 2016 rules from the Federal Communications Commission, replacing TTY or text telephony with this updated technology. As helpful as RTT is to many people, you might not need it, or there might be times when you want to turn it off, especially if you accidentally activated it or it's disrupting your voice calls by switching to text mode unexpectedly.