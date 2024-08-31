Computers 101: What Does APU Stand For?

Ever notice how there are a lot of acronyms for computer stuff? API, BIOS, CPU, DOS (not to be confused with DoS), DRAM, GPU, HDD, RAM, ROM, and a whole lot more... It can get downright overwhelming. Though at least a few of them have become somewhat well known (or at least heard of) in the greater public consciousness.

So what the heck does "APU" mean (hint: it has nothing to do with API, or Application Programming Interface)? Is that anything like "CPU" (Central Processing Unit) or "GPU" (Graphics Processing Unit, often referred to as graphics cards)? Because they do sound similar. Well, if you're already familiar with those two examples, it's not too difficult to guess. Or at least safely assume the last bit is short of "Processing Unit" of some kind.

It's the "A" that makes all the difference. All together, it's shorthand for "Accelerated Processing Unit" — but an APU's function is a bit less straightforward than the name implies. It's also not something you're going to find in all computer hardware, but there are certain situations and setups where APUs come in clutch.

