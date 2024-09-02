4 Uses For The iPhone's Camera App That Have Nothing To Do With Photography

The iPhone's default Camera app is the way most average users end up snapping photos and recording videos, but it can do a lot more than that. And you don't even have to have a brand new iPhone 15 to make use of any of them — though what version of iOS you have installed can make a difference.

In truth, the iPhone's camera can do a whole lot more than even what's listed here, like augmented reality walking directions in Maps or full document scanning in Notes. However, today, we're specifically going to focus on what the Camera app itself can do. Other than taking photos, that is.

To reiterate, while all of these features are available in more recent iOS builds (like iOS 17) and iPhone models, you may not have access to some of them if you're on an older device or operating system. So long as you're using an iPhone released around 2020 or later (possibly older, but we're generalizing here) and have been keeping iOS up to date, you shouldn't run into any problems.