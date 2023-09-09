The iPhone Feature You'll Be Glad To Know About When Doing Some Heavy Reading

While reading newspapers or magazines, have you ever come across a text that is too fine to read? Generally, people use a magnifying glass in such situations, but they don't always have one on them. Carrying a magnifying glass with you can be inconvenient, especially if you have one that's large. Further, not all units are sturdy, often breaking in bags, drawers, or pockets. However, you can save yourself from this hassle using another tool. Your iPhone has a hidden magnifying glass tool you likely didn't know about.

Magnifier is a built-in app that uses your iPhone's cameras to zoom in on things like a fine magazine or book print. In addition, you can also use this tool to read text on billboards or road signs that are too far away to see. Even if you're not a bookworm, knowing how to convert your iPhone into a magnifying glass can help you.