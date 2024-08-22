5.7 HEMI Cylinder Numbers & Firing Order: Everything You Need To Know

The first Chrysler HEMI engine was introduced in the early 1950s, and the third generation of this powerful V8 engine appeared in 2003. The 5.7-liter HEMI engine is used in Dodge muscle cars, Ram trucks, and Jeep SUVs. If your car, truck, or SUV has a 5.7-liter HEMI and you want to do troubleshooting and routine maintenance yourself to save some money, it is critical to know some basic information about how these V8 engines operate.

Every engine has a set firing order that determines how the distributor or coil packs send spark to each cylinder. Especially for older engines with a distributor, it is important to know the firing order when changing the distributor cap and spark plug wires. The third-generation HEMI uses a coil pack-on-plug system, which eliminates the distributor and spark plug wires altogether. However, it is still a good idea to know your engine's firing order and the correct cylinder mapping in case you get an on-board diagnostics message regarding a particular cylinder.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]