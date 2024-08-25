Does Airplane Mode Turn Off Your Phone's Location? Here's How It Works

When you board an airplane for a flight, there are a few things that you have to do, some of which you do automatically. You quickly make it to your seat, stash your carry-on luggage in either the overhead compartment or under the seat in front of yours, sit down, and buckle up. You then secure the gadgets you brought with you and make sure you switch them to airplane mode prior to take off when applicable.

Frequent fliers may already have a basic understanding on how this feature works. On a mobile phone, enabling airplane mode immediately switches off all the wireless features on the device to prevent them from potentially interfering with the aircraft's electronic operations. Turning the function on primarily affects the phone's cellular connection — which essentially stops your gadget from sending or receiving voice calls and text messages — as well as its ability to act as a personal hotspot. In some cases, it may also disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but you can turn them back on manually to avail onboard connectivity without exiting airplane mode.

While it's mainly designed for you to activate before taking flight, you don't actually have to be in an airplane to use airplane mode. It can be a quick and easy way to disconnect from the internet or even fix connectivity issues on your mobile device. The question is, does airplane mode conceal your smartphone's location? Most mobile phones don't disable GPS or location services when airplane mode kicks on. To understand the reason behind this, you need to know how GPS works on a mobile device.

