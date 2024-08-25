Why Your Ring Doorbell Is Flashing Or Spinning White

Just about every other indicator that can appear on your Ring doorbell involves flashing white or blue lights, and the majority of these flashing indicators represent some kind of problem. The tricky thing is that the only way to know exactly what kind of problem you're experiencing is by checking the precise location of the light.

First, let's cover the lights that don't indicate a problem. While you're setting your Ring doorbell up, you'll probably see a blue light flashing from bottom to top. This means that the doorbell is currently attempting to connect to your home network. Additionally, at the end of the setup process, you should see four separate blue lights at the top, bottom, left, and right of the indicator flashing simultaneously. This means that the setup process was successful, and your Ring doorbell is ready to use. Finally, if the entire indicator is flashing white, this just means that the device is undergoing an internal firmware update, and there's no cause for alarm.

Now for the bad signals. There are three warning lights that can flash at the top, left, and right of the indicator, each signaling something different. If you see a white light flashing at the top, that means you've entered the wrong password into the Ring app, and the doorbell can't connect. If you see a white light flashing on the right, that means the doorbell is having problems connecting to the Ring Temporary Access Point, a temporary wireless connection used during the setup process. Finally, if you see a white light flashing on the left side, this means the doorbell has encountered a nonspecific kind of error. You'll probably need to contact support for that one.

