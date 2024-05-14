How To Reset Your Ring Doorbell (And What Happens When You Do)

The Ring video doorbell has changed home security. Before the Ring doorbell, you either had to pay for an expensive security camera set up in order to see who was at the front door, or you'd have to look out the peephole or window. With Ring, you could see who was approaching your door from your smartphone and use it to speak to people without ever opening your door. While this technology has made our lives easier, it does experience hiccups and glitches from time to time.

As with most electronic devices, there will probably come a day when you need to reset your Ring doorbell. This could happen for a number of reasons: Maybe you're having trouble turning it on after the power goes out, or you're experiencing WiFi connectivity issues. The good news is that a factory reset gives your device a fresh start and will often solve many of these problems. Fortunately, resetting the Ring doorbell to its factory settings is a straightforward process too.