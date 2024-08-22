Is Goo Gone Safe To Use On Electronics?

As electronics like smartphones and tablets have become more ubiquitous in our daily lives, so too has those devices' exposure to gross, sticky substances. Anyone who's ever dropped their phone into a bowl of ice cream knows getting all of that stuff off before the phone becomes a magnet for dust and hair will be borderline impossible. In such a dire circumstance, you may be tempted to resort to chemical-based options for cleaning off the gunk.

When it comes to removing goo, Goo Gone adhesive removers are an attractive option. Indeed, when it comes to dissolving unwanted adhesives and goopy substances, particularly on hard surfaces like the sides of your car, Goo Gone's solvent-based formula is quite proficient. As such, if you've got some gooey grossness somewhere on or in your electronic devices, it makes sense to try to spray on some Goo Gone. You might want to think twice about doing that, though, because while Goo Gone is fine to use on solid surfaces, it can do more harm than good on a device's delicate circuitry.