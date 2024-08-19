Is Goo Gone Safe For Car Paint? What You Need To Know
Cars aren't simply a mode for transportation for many drivers. They're often an extension of one's personality, a means to express their likes and dislikes. Although less common in 2024 than the '90s, many car owners like to slap a bumper sticker on their car as a means of expression. For one reason or another, there comes a time that a sticker needs to come off. What happens so often when a sticker comes off of any surface? It leaves behind a little bit of its gooey adhesion? Some car owners might turn to WD-40 to remove bumper stickers without a fuss. Luckily, the smart people over at Goo Gone created a solution for removing that little bit of stickiness that tarnishes the car's surface. But is it safe?
Goo Gone answers with "a resounding yes!" Goo Gone's Automotive Spray Gel is specifically designed to safely remove decals, stickers, and even duct tape (you know, for reasons) from cars without taking the paint with them. It can even get rid of any residue left behind from a car's emblem if the owner wants to swap it out for something more fitting or clever. Using Goo Gone or something like it before cleaning your car can make it easier to sell. Just be aware that there are some hazards with Goo Gone that you should be apprised about before using it.
What to know when using Goo Gone
Goo Gone Automotive Spray Gel can be used on any number of sticky objects found on a car, including bumper stickers, decals, duct tape, gum, spray paint, tree sap, and dreaded bird poo. There's also the Automotive Goo & Sticker Remover that needs to be applied to a cloth and rubbed on the car's surface rather than sprayed on it. However, these products aren't to be used on silk, leather, suede, drywall, unfinished wood surfaces, unsealed stone, or faux stainless steel. If you find yourself needing to use the Goo Gone on the vehicle's interior and you're uncertain it will work, conduct a little spot test. The container of the spray gel specifically says, "Pre-test on an inconspicuous area."
Don't use Goo Gone unless you're in a well-ventilated place. If you're using it on the carpet of your vehicles, keep the windows rolled down. It's best to be outside on your driveway. If you're working in a garage, keep the garage door open. Unlike WD-40 that doesn't have any serious side effects, Goo Gone can be harmful and potentially fatal. If any of it gets on your clothes or shoes, remove them immediately and wash with soap and water. If Goo Gone finds itself on your skin or in your eyes, it's needs to be flushed with prejudice because it can cause irritations. Medical attention is necessary if the irritation doesn't subside. Furthermore, Goo Gone is flammable and needs to be kept away from fire.