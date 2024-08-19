Is Goo Gone Safe For Car Paint? What You Need To Know

Cars aren't simply a mode for transportation for many drivers. They're often an extension of one's personality, a means to express their likes and dislikes. Although less common in 2024 than the '90s, many car owners like to slap a bumper sticker on their car as a means of expression. For one reason or another, there comes a time that a sticker needs to come off. What happens so often when a sticker comes off of any surface? It leaves behind a little bit of its gooey adhesion? Some car owners might turn to WD-40 to remove bumper stickers without a fuss. Luckily, the smart people over at Goo Gone created a solution for removing that little bit of stickiness that tarnishes the car's surface. But is it safe?

Advertisement

Goo Gone answers with "a resounding yes!" Goo Gone's Automotive Spray Gel is specifically designed to safely remove decals, stickers, and even duct tape (you know, for reasons) from cars without taking the paint with them. It can even get rid of any residue left behind from a car's emblem if the owner wants to swap it out for something more fitting or clever. Using Goo Gone or something like it before cleaning your car can make it easier to sell. Just be aware that there are some hazards with Goo Gone that you should be apprised about before using it.