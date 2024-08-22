Who Makes The Engine Support Bars Sold At O'Reilly Auto Parts & How Much Do They Cost?
If you're ever performing detailed maintenance on a custom car, particularly on its vital components like the engine, you can't really get the kind of unfiltered access you need for thorough work by just sticking your head in the engine bay. It's neither safe nor efficient, which is why direct work on an engine should be accompanied by the appropriate mounts. For example, if you were looking to replace an engine's mount or remove the oil pan, you'd want the assistance of an engine support bar, not to be confused with an engine run stand, to keep the whole thing safely held up.
If you happen to be in the market for an engine support bar, you can grab one at your local O'Reilly Auto Parts. O'Reilly stocks all kinds of automotive parts, tools, and accessories, even stuff you may not necessarily think you'd need. O'Reilly has three models of engine support bar available, all produced by the same brand, OTC. Of course, since these tools will be holding up your all-important engine, it's only right to want to know a little more about the brand that makes them, as well as how much of a dent in your wallet you should expect.
All three support bars are manufactured by OTC, a subsidiary of Bosch
O'Reilly Auto Parts has three engine support bars available: the 500 pound 1723 model, the 700 pound 1725 model, and the 1,100 pound 4324 model. All three of these engine support bars are manufactured by a single brand, OTC Tools. OTC is a manufacturer of various automotive tools and accessories, including diagnostic equipment, fuel maintenance equipment, and the relevant tools to use them.
Unlike some hardware chains like Harbor Freight, which come up with names for their own in-store brands, OTC is not directly affiliated with O'Reilly Auto Parts. Rather, OTC is actually a subsidiary of another, larger company, Bosch. Specifically, OTC is a part of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Business Division's Automotive Service Solutions Business Unit (say that five times fast). According to Bosch's website, this particular unit is a major supplier of testing and repair equipment and training materials to aftermarket and repair shops like O'Reilly. All tools sold by the unit's associated brands are built to be workshop-ready, with materials and construction designed to stand the test of time against consistent usage.
Prices for the support bars range from $253 to $395
All of the OTC engine support bars available at O'Reilly Auto Parts are designed to safely hold up your engine while you perform various kinds of maintenance. It sounds like a solid deal, so that just leaves one major question: how much is this equipment going to set you back? That depends entirely on which model you're planning on picking up.
From least expensive to most expensive, the 1723 model costs $252.99, the 4324 model costs $302.99, and the 1725 model costs $394.99. Interestingly, the 4324 model has a higher weight capacity than the 1725 model, as well as a pair of support chains. That said, the 1725 model does have a more elaborate, three-point construction, so that may be why it costs more.
Additionally, at least at the time of writing, only the 1725 model is eligible for online orders, either for direct delivery or in-store pickup. The other two models cannot be ordered on O'Reilly's online storefront; according to their respective store pages, they are both shipping restricted, special order items. This means that, if you wanted to buy the 1725 model, you could do it right off the cuff, but if you wanted either the 1723 or 4324 models, you would need to call up your local O'Reilly location and specifically order in the one you want.