Who Makes The Engine Support Bars Sold At O'Reilly Auto Parts & How Much Do They Cost?

If you're ever performing detailed maintenance on a custom car, particularly on its vital components like the engine, you can't really get the kind of unfiltered access you need for thorough work by just sticking your head in the engine bay. It's neither safe nor efficient, which is why direct work on an engine should be accompanied by the appropriate mounts. For example, if you were looking to replace an engine's mount or remove the oil pan, you'd want the assistance of an engine support bar, not to be confused with an engine run stand, to keep the whole thing safely held up.

Advertisement

If you happen to be in the market for an engine support bar, you can grab one at your local O'Reilly Auto Parts. O'Reilly stocks all kinds of automotive parts, tools, and accessories, even stuff you may not necessarily think you'd need. O'Reilly has three models of engine support bar available, all produced by the same brand, OTC. Of course, since these tools will be holding up your all-important engine, it's only right to want to know a little more about the brand that makes them, as well as how much of a dent in your wallet you should expect.